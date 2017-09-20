London-based cyber security firm Digital Shadows raises $26 million

LONDON (Reuters) - Digital Shadows, a London and San Francisco-based cyber security firm, has raised $26 million in a funding round led by Octopus Ventures to support its expansion into markets such as Asia.

The company, which received seed investment in 2011, combines data analytics and human analysis to identify threats to companies from sources including the dark web and social media.

Eileen Burbidge, partner at early investor Passion Capital and Digital Shadows' investor director, said the company had expanded across Europe and the United States.

"Taking the proposition to Asia is the next logical step," she said on Wednesday.

