New London Awards 2022: Best new large housing development revealed as 58-storey apartment tower in Canary Wharf

Best large housing scheme: One Park Drive in Canary Wharf (Handout)

One Park Drive in Canary Wharf, the fourth tallest residential building in London, has been named as the best large housing scheme at the New London Awards 2022.

The annual awards, run by New London Architecture (NLA) and held at the Guildhall last night, recognise the best buildings and development projects across the capital planned or completed over the last 12 months.

The best small housing scheme went to architect Peter Barber for a 32-home mews in the middle of an estate in Charlton, while the City of London’s plans for a new residential and social centre in the heart of the York Way neighbourhood won the best medium-sized housing accolade.

The categories included best education project, best community project and best homes project, which was won for three, interwoven, upside-down homes on the edge of Wanstead Flats on a disused builder’s yard.

Here is a round-up of the best residential developments and projects, whittled down by the NLA judges from 50 entries.

WINNER: BEST LARGE HOUSING SCHEME

One Park Drive, Canary Wharf

Architect: Herzog & de Meuron

At 58 storeys high, comprising 484 homes, One Park Drive was billed by the developers (Canary Wharf Group) as their flagship apartment block in the residential quarter of the financial district.

Designed by the architects Herzog & de Meuron, the circular and geometric tower was created by stacking and rotating each individual floorplate giving every home a view of the London skyline from its own private sheltered terrace. The complex includes a 24-hour concierge service, health club, residents’ lounge and library.

The duplex penthouses on the 56th floor went on sale in October starting from £3,950,000.

York Way has won ‘best medium scheme’ although it’s not yet built (Handout)

WINNER: BEST MEDIUM HOUSING SCHEME

York Way

Architect: Maccreanor Lavington

Planning has been secured and designs agreed upon to integrate four new buildings into the existing York Way Estate in the City of London.

They will provide 91 social rented homes, a replacement community centre and more landscaped green space.

Although undelivered as yet, it has won best medium scheme.

The three new streets have been designed to be the new social heart of the neighbourhood with private balconies inset on the outer corners of the buildings overlooking the new parkland. A terrace contains stacked family-sized maisonettes around a courtyard. Car parking has been slotted into existing lower ground car parks to free up play park space. Completion is expected in 2025.

Woodmore Mews: 32 brick homes in terraces in Greenwich borough (Morley von Sternberg)

WINNER: BEST SMALL SIZED HOUSING SCHEME

Woodmore Mews, Charlton

Architect: Peter Barber

In the borough of Greenwich, 32 sandy-coloured, brick homes were delivered in terraces – from three-bedroom townhouses to two-bedroom mews homes to one-bedroom terraced properties.

The site had previously been walled-in and separated from its surroundings, containing a disability support centre.

Each new home has its own front door, and the streets were laid out to connect the previously walled-in site to the wider housing estate, to Charlton High Street and Fletching Road.

Glazed and arched entrances at street level are mirrored by wavy roofs. Tall glazed doors open onto balconies on the first floor while the variety of window shapes and styles breaks up the brickwork. The streets linking the new homes to the existing neighbourhood are wide and pedestrianised.

Initially these homes were available to those who work locally at market discount rent.

Forest Houses near Epping Forest, winner of the ‘best homes’ category (French + Tye)

WINNER: BEST HOMES

This category focuses on individual residential projects rather than housing schemes.

On the edge of Wanstead Flats near Epping Forest, an awkwardly shaped builder’s yard has been transformed into three, upside down houses, after several failed attempts at regeneration.

Forest Houses includes a three-bedroom house and 2 two-bedroom houses and the refurbishment of a former end of terrace shop at the site’s entrance to create another one-bedroom home.

All the homes interlock around shared lightwells and courtyards to ensure they are filled with natural light. The distinctive sawtooth roof is a nod to its former use.

"This year the themes of social value and sustainability were clear among the winners," says Benjamin O’Connor, director at NLA.