My London: Ashley Graham

(Getty Images for Lifetime)

Home is…

Brooklyn, New York, with my husband, Justin, and son, Isaac. I’ve been a New Yorker for almost two decades.

Where do you stay when you’re in London?

The Rosewood. I was supposed to stay there this summer and I was so sad I wasn’t able to, it’s so chic! I hear the spa is amazing.

The RosewoodRosewood London

What are you up to at the moment for work?

I’m thrilled finally to have launched my tanning collaboration with St Tropez. We all need a bit of a boost after spending the past year indoors.

What do you collect?

I’m an earring junkie. I have 17 holes in my ears.

What’s the most important thing you’ve learnt during lockdowns?

The importance of really slowing down. I know that it sounds clichéd, but the time I have been able to spend with my family has been such a blessing.

What podcast you are currently obsessed with?

Am I allowed to say my own? Just kidding. Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, is always one of my go-tos. My podcast obsession definitely grew during lockdown.

What was the last thing you googled?

The last thing I searched for was ‘açai bowls near me’. I’ve definitely been spending too much time in LA.

Favourite work of art in London?

I love the street art — it’s got such a raw creativity to it and I love how you can find it in the most unexpected places.

Favourite London beauty spot?

Harrods for a St Tropez spray tan, as soon as I can visit.

Who is your hero?

My mom. She instilled confidence and positive self talk in me from a very young age. She taught me the importance of determination when I wanted to give up early in my career.

Ashley and her mumGetty

What would you do if you were Mayor for the day?

Maybe I’d bring all of my friends and turn the Sky Garden into a runway. A girl can dream.

Where would you recommend for a first date?

Taking in the sights in the afternoon and then walking down the Thames to see the magical London lights. I can’t wait to visit the city again with my husband and have a special date night out.

What is it that makes someone a Londoner?

Knowing where the door opens on the Tube is a skill I have always admired.

Where do you go to let your hair down?

I love visiting Soho House for a great meal and cocktails with friends.

What’s your biggest extravagance?

An excellent facial. I hate to say it, but they’re worth it.

Ashley Graham is the new brand ambassador for St Tropez.