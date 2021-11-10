London arts students unveil eye-catching designs at ‘Parade for Climate Justice’

Students from UAL marched to show solidarity for climate justice (Ana Blumenkron)

Students and staff from the University of the Arts London (UAL) came together for a ‘Parade for Climate Justice’ on Wednesday to highlight the need for action on the climate crisis.

Over 300 students and staff members from six art and design colleges - including Central St Martins and Camberwell College of Arts - joined together at the Chelsea Parade Ground in a show of solidarity with climate justice.

The parade came as part of UAL’s Carnival of Crisis, which is a season of events taking place in parallel with the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Students responded creatively to the question ‘What will you bring’ - taking flags, banners and art installations to the demonstration.

Professor Helen Storey unveiled her ‘Dress For Our Time’ project at the demonstration (Ana Blumenkron)

Professor Helen Storey, an artist and researcher at UAL, also unveiled her ‘Dress For Our Time’ project at the demonstration.

The dress is created from a decommissioned UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) refugee tent that once housed a displaced Syrian family at Za’atari Camp in Jordan. It was created in response to conversations with Climate Scientists at the MET Office in 2014.

Having walked across different parts of the world with the dress for the past seven years - she walked again in London as part of the parade held by UAL.

Elsewhere, showreels of student, staff and alumni moving image work was also showcased at the event.

UAL students at the march on Wednesday (Ana Blumenkron)

