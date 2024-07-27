London 2012 v Paris 2024: Why Great Britain still triumphs in battle of the opening ceremonies

A mysterious masked figure hands the Olympic torch to Zinedine Zidane - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Olympic Games open on Friday after a soaking wet ceremony in which athletes were cheered by the crowd along the Seine, dancers took to the roofs of Paris and Lady Gaga sang a French cabaret song. How did the festivities compare with London’s Danny Boyle-orchestrated opening ceremony in 2012? Jim White assesses both and gives his score in six key areas.

Setting

The London Stadium is not remotely comparable to the most architecturally spectacular city in the world. The River Lea ain’t the Seine. And that weird metal sculpture in the Olympic Park is no Eiffel Tower. But what became West Ham’s home has one significant advantage over the city of Paris: it could contain everything in one place. 12 years later, the host city might have come alive in the dark, when the lights could twinkle on the water and the place looked glorious. But that the delight of the backcloth had a deleterious effect on the narrative. Everything was strung out, the boats took forever to sail by, nothing was contained, giving it little coherence or apparent scheme. In London it happened before our eyes.

Score: London 2 Paris 4

The Eiffel Tower illuminated during the opening ceremony on Friday - Getty Images/Ludovic Marin

A-listers

London had David Beckham, James Bond and The Queen. Paris had Lady Gaga, Zinedine Zidane and Celine Dion, belting out a tune from halfway up the Eiffel Tower. In truth, for that brief moment in July 2012, London looked like the centre of the world. And even though Didier Drogba and Serena Williams were in the expensive seats, even though its buildings glittered in the gloaming, Paris looked as if the world preferred to watch what was happening on the telly.

Score: London 5 Paris 3

Paris could not quite match James Bond and Queen Elizabeth II's cameo - Getty Images

Music and costumes

Everything about the London ceremony was filled with wit and drama. It was bright, bonkers and thoroughly British. The music, in particular, was a glorious advertisement of what Britain has given the world: Coldplay, the Arctic Monkeys, the Kinks and Amy Winehouse all played live, it was like Glastonbury had transferred for the night to Stratford. Good as Lady Gaga’s homage to Parisian burlesque tradition was, as electrifying as an opera singer belting out the Marseillaise from the roof of the Musee d’Orsay might have been, Paris could not come close to matching the world class excellence of the London cast. Frankly, someone belting out Imagine while a piano burned behind them is no reflection of France’s artistic capacity. Not least because that song was written by a Briton.

Score: London 5 Paris 2

🤩 @celinedion is spectacular and Paris sparkles with the Olympic spirit! ✨



Paris 2024 is here!!! 🎉#Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/es3KmnGD2k — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

The torchbearers

In London the torchbearers were young sportspeople picked by former British Olympians, in the hope they might be future household names. None made it. Paris chose real stars. Serena Williams, Zinedine Zidane, Rafa Nadal, Amelie Mauresmo. Yeah, Paris won that one hands down.

Score: London 2 Paris 5

14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal carries the Olympic torch - AP/Frank Franklin II

Wow moment

When the Queen was seen apparently jumping from a helicopter, the Mexican journalist next to me in the London Stadium leapt from his seat in delight, saying he could simply not imagine a head of state behaving in such a glorious uninhibited way. Though things got better as it got dark and the spectacular illuminations reflected on the water, there was nothing to match it in Paris. In fact, fun as wondering if any of the interpretive dancers were going to spin off their barge into the Seine, until we saw that floating flame there wasn’t even a moment to match Mr Bean’s Chariots of Fire cameo.

Score: London 5 Paris 1

Weather

Friday 27 July 2012 was not a great day in London. The sky was brooding, the gloaming thickening. But there was one significant difference with last night’s spectacle: there was a roof over the spectator areas in the London Stadium. When it rained, everyone stayed dry. The huge disappointment for Paris was that an idea which was designed to make the ceremony democratic, to bring it out into the open for far more people to witness it in the flesh, was doomed by the weather. What we saw was less an event designed to showcase this wonderful city, more a host of people looking as though they had just emerged fully clothed from the shower.

Score: London 2 Paris 0

The weather in Paris was more typical of London - Getty Images/Ashley Landis

My verdict

The fear in France was that their opening ceremony would not match that in London. They tried their best, they made a bold decision to host it on the river side rather than in the stadium and Celine Dion’s concluding number from halfway up a glittering Eiffel Tower was a moment of magnificent theatre. As was the extraordinary floating flame outside the Louvre. But, despite stretching things out beyond five hours, there was little else to match the continuous exhilarating joy of that night in London in July 2012. That was a night that demonstrated to the world with such vigour and aplomb Britain’s cultural legacy. Here, the one stand out moment came from a Canadian.

Score: London 21 Paris 15