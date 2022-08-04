London’s £1 million properties: from one-bedroom apartments to Grade II-listed cottages and sprawling mansions

London’s £1 million properties (ES)

Property millionaireship in London is no longer an especially exclusive club as house prices continue to rise.

In fact, almost 80 per cent of local authority areas across England and Wales have seen at least one £1 million+ sale so far this year – up from just over half in the first six months of 2012.

In London, every borough has a seven figure property or two – and in some neighbourhoods it is now more an entry price than ceiling price.

And according to the research, by estate agent Benham and Reeves, the capital is the nation’s £1m-plus home hotspot, with 3,342 million pound sales so far in 2022.

But headline figures hide a multitude of sins. Across London this is what a budget of circa £1m will buy you, from basement flats to penthouses, and from mews houses to modern family homes:

Barking & Dagenham

In London’s cheapest borough, you can get this detached house (above) with four bedrooms, four reception rooms, and a separate outbuilding with two additional bedrooms. The Longbridge Road property also has a large garden and a garage for off-street parking.

Tyron Ash Real Estate, 03333 050656

Barnet

A two-bedroom cottage on Willifield Way, Hampstead Garden Suburb (Rightmove)

In Barnet, £1 million will buy you a rustic two-bedroom cottage set behind a green with a sprawling rear garden.

Dexters, 020 7435 9822 .

Bexley

There is only one property currently for sale in Bexley — a detached four-bedroom Grade II-listed cottage, which comes with a large garden leading to a paddock and two stables.

Park Estates, 013 2253 5048.

Brent

A four-bedroom house in Kingsbury (Rightmove)

A four-bedroom detached house in Kingsbury reached by a driveway leading to the front garden with off-street parking for several cars and a large back garden with a patio and lawn is your £1 million buy in Brent.

Andrews Estate Agents,020 8012 2095

Bromley

The 300-year-old cottage on Chislehurst Road, Bickley (Rightmove)

In London’s southeasternmost borough, you can get a four-bedroom Grade-II listed cottage for £1 million. Dating from the 1800s, the building was originally three cottages, but it’s now a spacious 2,700 square foot home, with three outbuildings, three reception rooms, a double garade and a 121-foot-wide garden.

Browne Estates, 020 8012 1854

Camden

One-bedroom flat on Arkwright Road, Hampstead (Rightmove)

This one-bedroom flat in Hampstead is set over the raised ground floor of a Victorian period conversion, with high ceilings, large windows, wooden flooring and two fireplaces.

Knight Frank, 02080123474.

City of London

Cromwell Tower, Barbican (Rightmove)

In this central London borough, you can buy a three-bedroom modernist flat on the ninth floor of the Barbican’s Cromwell Tower for £1.25 million. Constructed in 1973, this is one of the three original Barbican Towers, and houses 108 flats and three maisonettes within its 43 storeys.

Frank Harris & Co., 020 7600 7000

Croydon

The four-bedroom house on Lordsbury Field, Wallington (Rightmove)

This 1930s cottage-style home is on a leafy road in Wallington, close to the local schools and town centre. There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and a secluded 75-foot rear garden.

Winkworth, 01737 904134

Ealing

Kingsley Avenue, Ealing (Rightmove)

On Kingsley Avenue, this is a Georgian semi-detached house which “oozes period charm”. Highlights include the conservatory, which leads out onto the west-facing garden, and the bay windows throughout.

Leslie & Co., 020 8012 5319

Enfield

Oakfield Road, Southgate (Rightmove)

In Enfield, a million will buy you a five-bedroom, 1,839 square foot Edwardian home. Period details include the tessellated floor tiles in the entrance hall, corniced ceilings, fireplaces and bay windows. The house is close to Broomfield and Grovelands Parks, Palmers Green and Southgate Tube.

Anthony Pepe, 020 8012 5308

Greenwich

King George Street, Greenwich (Rightmove)

In Greenwich, your money will stretch to a two-storey end of terrace house on King George Street, which is less than a minute from Greenwich Park. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, loft space for storage and a small garden.

Conran Estates, 020 8012 3034

Hackney

A one-bedroom open-plan warehouse flat in Shoreditch (Rightmove)

Fashionable east London calls for industrial chic and this Victorian warehouse conversion on Cotton’s Gardens in Shoreditch offers 1,200sq ft of open plan living space, with oak floorboards, high ceilings and exposed steel beams and columns.

The Modern House, 020 3795 5920

Hammersmith & Fulham

Fulham Reach, Distillery Road (Rightmove)

This two-bedroom waterside apartment in the new Fulham Reach development costs £1,010,000 and has access to a screening room, spa, swimming pool, gym and virtual golf simulator.

Chestertons, 02080126284

Haringey

Princes Avenue, Muswell Hill (Rightmove)

This three-bedroom flat in an Edwardian conversion costs £1.1 million. Based in the centre of Muswell Hill, it has a 50-foot rear garden and large kitchen and dining area.

Stonebridge & Co, Fine & Country, 020 8012 5918

Harrow

Old Church Lane, Stanmore (Rightmove)

This five-bedroom detached family house in Stanmore is close to Outstanding-rated local schools and Stanmore and Canons Park Underground stations. Outside, a patio and pond stretch onto a large garden with a shed and secluded outdoor seating. It costs £1.25 million.

Hamptons, 020 8012 7528

Havering

Links Avenue, Romford (Rightmove)

In Havering, a million will buy you a four-bedroom detached house in Gidea Park, near Romford. Close to the newly-opened Elizabeth Line, this property also has off-street parking and a garden. It costs £1.1 million.

William H. Brown, 01708 923042

Hillingdon

Portman Gardens, Uxbridge (Rightmove)

At the far end of the Metropolitan Line, you can buy a large six-bedroom house with two reception rooms, an open plan kitchen, bathroom and conservatory for £1.175 million.

Purple Bricks, 020 8012 7448

Hounslow

A three-bedroom mansion flat in Chiswick (Rightmove)

This three-bedroom garden flat is in a popular mansion block in Chiswick. The ground-floor flat’s south-facing garden is a prized and rare amenity in Prebend Mansions, which is close to Stamford Brook and Turnham Green Tube stations.

Whitman & Co, 020 8012 1791

Islington

St Peter’s Church, 124 Dartmouth Park Hill, Islington (Rightmove)

This two-bedroom flat on Dartmouth Park Hill is inside a converted church, giving it triple-height ceilings, exposed wooden beams and stained glass windows. It costs £1.25 million.

Marsh & Parsons, 020 3858 2403.

Kensington & Chelsea

Meanwhile, in the capital’s most expensive borough, a cool million will buy you this pied-a-terre on Beauchamp Place in Knightsbridge. The 630sq ft third-floor flat has one-bedroom, a separate living/dining room, galley kitchen and a shower room in a block with a lift and caretaker.

Dexters, 020 7373 8883

Kingston upon Thames

Elton Road, Kingston Upon Thames (Rightmove)

This three-bedroom, two-storey home in Kingston has been extended to create vaulted ceilings and a staggered entrance with an awning. There is wooden flooring throughout, and a log burner in the living room for the winter months. It costs £1.1 million.

Carringtons, 020 8012 1744

Lambeth

14 Dolland Street, Vauxhall (Rightmove)

This split level maisonette is part of a warehouse conversion in Vauxhall. For £1.176 million, you’ll get three bedrooms, an open plan living space and excellent transport links.

Global House Estates, 020 8012 3014

Lewisham

A five-bedroom house in Brockley (Rightmove)

On Darfield Road in Brockley, this refurbished five-bedroom, two-bathroom Victorian terraced house is well located for the area’s outstanding-rated schools and its many parks. There is potential to exted it further subject to planning.

Peter James, 020 8012 6984

Merton

In south-west London you could buy a 1,473sq ft three-bedroom house near Raynes Park station wiht a double rear extension and a 43 foot garden. The entire top floor is a master bedroom suite with built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

Ellisons, 020 8012 3236

Newham

Windsor Road, Newham (Rightmove)

A renovated Victorian end of terrace house on one of Forest Gate’s most sought-after streets is yours for £1.25 million. Based in the Woodgrange Conservation Area, it’s close to the Wanstead Flats and Epping Forest - plus, it has its own walled garden.

Stirling Acroyd, 020 8012 7516

Redbridge

Brandesbury Square, Repton Park, Woodford Green (Rightmove)

A five-bedroom house, originally a Victorian hospital water tower in Woodford Green, Essex. It costs £1.195 million.

John D Wood & Co., 020 8012 1734.

Richmond upon Thames

Star and Garter House, Richmond Hill (Rightmove)

A one-bedroom flat in the former Star & Garter hotel in Richmond, built in 1906 to provide care for injured servicemen. It offers views over London, and a leisure suite with a pool, spa, treatment room and cinema.

Marsh & Parsons, 020 8012 0274

Southwark

Lant Street, London Bridge (Rightmove)

This skinny two-bedroom townhouse in Borough could be yours for £1 million. At 4.55 metres wide, it’s set over three storeys and covers 1,171 square feet.

Frank Harris & Co., 020 7620 3400

Sutton

The Gallop, South Sutton (Rightmove)

In Sutton, a million can buy you The Gallop, a three-bedroom flint cottage which is “as good as it sounds”. The characterful house has a detached double garage and large garden, and is close to nearby schools.

Fine & Country, 020 8012 3733

Tower Hamlets

Bagshaw Building, Wardian, Tower Hamlets (Rightmove)

This is a new build two-bedroom corner apartment in Wardian’s Bagshaw Building. It has a wrap-around garden balcony, views over Canary Wharf and access to a private dining area, rooftop observatory, gym and yoga studio.

Johns & Co., 020 3858 2628

Waltham Forest

The Arbour, Orford Road, Walthamstow (Rightmove)

A new, two-bedroom eco house in Walthamstow village which aims to “set a new benchmark for sustainable development”. It is carbon negative and net energy positive, which means that that energy bills will be almost non-existent. Alongside its photovoltaic panels which provide power, the walls are made from compressed earth bricks, the lampshades from site soil and the worktops from wood shavings from the timber frame.

The Stow Brothers, 02038589264

Wandsworth

Mountford Mansions, 100 Battersea Park Road (Rightmove)

A two-bedroom, New York loft-style mansion flat in Battersea on the second floor of a Grade II-listed building. There’s a lift, 24 hour concierge, communal courtyard and roof terrace.

Knight Frank, 02080121558

Westminster

Chesham Place, Belgravia (Rightmove)

In Belgravia, £1.05 million buys you a one-bedroom basement flat with contemporary interiors and a private patio.

Foxtons, 020 8012 6792