Lomachenko vs. Linares results: Vasiliy Lomachenko makes boxing history with KO victory

Vasiliy Lomachenko is one of a kind.

What more needs to be said? In just his 12th professional bout, Lomachenko captured his third world title in a third weight class, the quickest in boxing history. The previous mark was set at 20 fights.

MORE: SN pound-for-pound rankings — Last look before shakeup

Lomachenko (11-1-0) has done it in syle and flash, knocking out nine opponents during his career and making four of his last five opponents quit on their stools. His uncanny footwork and unorthodox style — both on display on Saturday night — makes him a one-of-a-kind fighter.

Lomachenko faced adversity in this fight, being sent to the mat for the first time in his career in the sixth round. Lomachenko ate a Jorge Linares right hand. He would rebound and knock out Linares with a flush body shot in the ninth round for the win.

There are many words to describe "Hi-Tech:" Unorthodox. Dazzling. Showstopping.

But after Saturday night, maybe this one works best:

Special.

(All times Eastern.)

Lomachenko vs. Linares results

Vasiliy Lomachenko defeats Jorge Linares via knockout

10:06 p.m. END OF FIGHT: Vasiliy Lomachenko takes the fight to Jorge Linares. It started with a great inside combination with two uppercuts from both hands. 20 seconds later, Lomachenko nails an uppercut that woke up Linares, and then a left hand to the body put Linares on the mat for the 10-count.

10:02 p.m. Round 9 to Linares (10-9, 6-3 Lomachenko): It was close round, but Linares landed a really good uppercut into a combination that stood out. Lomachenko staying offensive, though.

9:58 p.m. Round 8 to Lomachenko (10-9, 6-2 Lomachenko): Lomachenko opens up a cut over the left eye of Linares and it looks like Lomachenko is back to early round form. He was attacking the cut consistently and it looks like Linares doesn't have many answers since the knockdown.

Story Continues

9:53 p.m. Round 7 to Linares (10-9, 5-2 Lomachenko): Lomachenko came out bit more defensive, wary of the knockdown in the last round. Linares is coming alive now, landing some good work throughout. Lomachenko doesn't look hurt, but we're still a bit ways to go.

9:49 p.m. Round 6 to Linares (10-8, 5-1 Lomachenko): Linares nailed Lomachenko with a straight right hand in the round that sent Lomachenko to the mat. It looks like Lomachenko was a bit off balance when that happened, but a straight right hand right on the button sent him down. Until that point, Lomachenko was in control, too.

9:45 p.m. Round 5 to Lomachenko (10-9, 5-0 Lomachenko): Lomachenko was stalking Linares in the round. Linares isn't even trying to keep Lomachenko at a distance, and it's paying off for Lomachenko. He's getting inside at will. It's special to watch.

9:41 p.m. Round 4 to Lomachenko (10-9, 4-0 Lomachenko): Linares is starting to get frustrated. You're seeing in this fight what makes him so special: His footwork, his hand speed, his evasiveness. All three are elite, and all three are a dangerous mix. Linares did land a good right hand in the fight, but it didn't seem to faze Lomachenko.

9:37 p.m. Round 3 to Lomachenko (10-9, 3-0 Lomachenko): While the first two rounds could have gone either way, I think Round 3 was decisively Lomachenko's. He's starting to turn it up and Linares is standing there taking some body work. Linares did land a good uppercut in the round, but Lomachenko ate it and moved forward.

9:33 p.m. Round 2 to Lomachenko (10-9, 2-0 Lomachenko): This fight could go Linares' way, too. I think Lomachenko is so good defensively, warding off some Linares body work. Loma landed some good combinations in the round, too. It's very close, though.

9:30 p.m. Round 1 to Lomachenko (10-9, 1-0 Lomachenko): Linares is trying to keep the fight at a distance, but Lomachenko is cutting in, keeping his foot outside of Linares' and doing good work inside. Not many punches land for either guy, but Loma kept pushing in, and I think that earned him the round. Good action here in the first.

9:25 p.m.: And we're all set here. Round-by-round scoring from here on out.

9:19 p.m.: And we finally have ring walk, as Lomachenko makes his way to the ring.

9:13 p.m.: More video packages, by the way. Still waiting.

9:06 p.m.: Milking the schedule here a bit with commercials… Let's get 'em out here!

9:00 p.m.: No debate with the decision there. Adames had some good work in the fight but got sloppier as the rounds wore on. A long way to go, but a guy to keep an eye on.

Tonight. @VasylLomachenko . @JorgeLinares .



The WBA Lightweight title is on the line at 8pm on ESPN or streaming on the ESPN app. pic.twitter.com/Zr7vJaoE5d



— ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2018

Carlos Adames defeats Alejandro Barrera via unanimous decision

8:55 p.m.: This fight goes to the final bell. A bit surprising, but a fun scrap to start the night. It will probably be Adames' decision, though Barrera was busier. He nailed some good combinations but Adames had the better, cleaner, harder shots during the fight.

8:52 p.m.: Heading into Round 10 (of 10) and I think this is Adames' to lose, if nothing else than the hype train behind him. Still, a fun scrap to get the fans warmed up for the main event.

8:47 p.m.: Good round for Barrera, as he had Adames on the ropes and was throwing. Adames didn't throw back, probably not feeling threatened. If Barrera had some more gas in the tank, he probably could have hurt Adames.

8:40 p.m.: Credit to Barrera for sticking in this fight: he's taken a lot of combos and body work heading into the seventh round. Staying upright and doesn't look too bothered.

8:35 p.m.: Adames looks like he's heading in for the end of the fight here. He's toying with Barrera.

8:30 p.m.: Currently Adames' fight: he might not be as busy but he's guarding well and throwing the harder, cleaner shots. The right hand is working and landing regularly, and it could be an early night for Barrera if he doesn't defend against it.

8:27 p.m.: Barrera throwing lots of combinations, not many landing cleanly. Adams throwing at the tail end of those combinations. Barrera is busier, but Adames is landing the cleaner shots.

8:23 p.m.: Good action at the end of the second round, as Adames takes the fight to Barrera and appears to rock him with a left hand. Bell rings and we go to the third. Best segment of the fight so far.

8:13 p.m.: Alejandro Barrera vs. Carlos Adames up first before the main event.

8:12 p.m.: Guess we're not getting Conlan on TV yet, which is unfortunate.

Despite wearing a New York Knicks jersey to the ring Michael Conlan was able to win at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/mtPc4fMg8e — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 12, 2018

8:00 p.m.: Sporting News is ready for tonight's fights, and so is Mick Conlan.

7:50 p.m.: Final prep. Nothing "Hi-Tech" hasn't heard before.

“If you knock your opponent down, go to the neutral corner.” @VasylLomachenko gets a word from tonight’s Referee. #LinaresLoma pic.twitter.com/Rp0BZDSnnH — BoxNation (@boxnationtv) May 12, 2018

7:15 p.m.: We are just under 45 minutes away until opening bell. Don't expect a couple long fights — these will go before the bell.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, Jorge Linares records

Lomachenko: 10-1 with eight knockouts.

Linares: 44-3 with 27 knockouts.

Lomachenko vs. Linares fight card