Lomachenko vs. Linares: Fight date, start time, card, TV channel

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jorge Linares are set to meet in the ring tonight. Click here for results, highlights and more.

After a sensational 2017, Vasiliy Lomachenko makes his 2018 debut on Saturday, May 12, as he moves up in weight to challenge Jorge Linares for the WBA lightweight championship from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lomachenko, 30, went 3-0 last year, making Jason Sosa, Miguel Marriaga and Guillermo Rigondeaux quit on their stools.

Both Lomachenko and Linares were hoping to face former WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia, who chose to move up 140 pounds and captured the WBC junior welterweight title from Sergey Lipinets in March. He ended up dropping his belt shortly thereafter.

Without dance partners on the horizon, Lomachenko and Linares realized that since they get couldn't get Garcia, why not face each other?

Linares, 32, enters on a 13-fight winning streak, including four title defenses and seven knockouts in that span.

Making the contest didn't come without complications. Lomachenko is exclusive to ESPN and Linares is the same to HBO. The May 12 date wasn't good for Linares' United States promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, as the replay of the planned Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch and a live bout were scheduled to air. But Lomachenko's promotional team, Top Rank, and Golden Boy agreed to terms to air the fight at an earlier time and the matchup was set.

You have to give each guy credit in accepting the fight: it's high-risk, high-reward for each. Linares could have been content to take on mandatory title challengers, but he wants to the show why he is the best lightweight in the world and battle SN's No. 3-ranked fighter. For Lomachenko, this is an opportunity to win a third world title in three different weight classes in only 12 fights and show he really is boxing's top pugilist.

This is the definition of can't-miss and should be quite the scene from the "World's Most Famous Arena."

(All times Eastern.)

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jorge Linares date, start time

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jorge Linares will meet on Saturday, May 12. The card begins at 8 p.m.

How to watch Lomachenko vs. Linares

Lomachenko vs. Linares will air live on ESPN.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, Jorge Linares records

Lomachenko: 10-1 with eight knockouts.

Linares: 44-3 with 27 knockouts.

Lomachenko vs. Linares fight card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jorge Linares for Linares' WBA lightweight title

Michael Conlan vs. Ibon Larrinaga; featherweights

