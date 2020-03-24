Olympian Lolo Jones Tries To Weightlift A Couch And It Doesn't Go Well

Presumably stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, veteran Olympic hurdler Lolo Jones decided to weightlift a couch. “I’m so bored,” the American athlete explained in a tweet on Monday.

Jones’ makeshift training maneuver definitely wasn’t a winning effort. She seemed to easily raise the piece of furniture onto her head and shoulders. Sofa, so good. But as she tried to hoist it higher, the loveseat fell apart.

“I give up,” she said.

I’m not bored I’m not bored I’m not bored. Check out Lolo benches her couch! https://t.co/SE8sbikZb1 — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) March 24, 2020

Jones finished seventh in the 100 meter hurdles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (she led until stumbling over the second-to-last hurdle) and fourth in 2012. She also represented the U.S. team as a bobsledder in the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Jones, 37, had called on the International Olympic Committee to postpone this summer’s Games in Tokyo, a delay that will defer her retirement. The IOC on Tuesday confirmed the Olympics would be delayed until next year.

If Jones were to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Olympic team, she would be at least 38 for the competition ― “older than any previous U.S. Olympic runner in an event shorter than 800m,” according to NBC Sports.

May we suggest that she not use a couch in her training.

FINALLY The OLYMPICS OFFICIALLY postponed for a year!! No box of Wheaties for me today. #breakfastofchampions pic.twitter.com/BAtlDUliQE — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) March 24, 2020

