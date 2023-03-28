Lollapalooza Brazil Offers Refunds After Drake Was Replaced With Skrillex as Headliner

Lollapalooza Brazil has offered refunds to festival-goers after Drake’s set on March 26 was replaced by a performance from Skrillex.

The rapper was scheduled to perform as a headliner, closing out the three-day event with a set on Sunday night. The announcement of Drake’s postponement came just a few hours before he was set to hit the stage, and pointed to “unforeseen circumstances” that left Drake “without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo,” read a translated statement on the festival’s social media.

The note tried its best to address the disappointment, closing its statement by saying, “Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry.” And in the caption, Lollapalooza outlined its refund policy which offered attendees a variety of ticketing alternatives and the option of requesting a refund until April 5.

After his set at the Argentina iteration of Lollapalooza last week, the Canadian rapper was criticized on social media for reportedly cutting his headlining performance from the typical hour and a half to 40 minutes. Additionally, several Latin outlets reported that his performance live feed was cut moments before the show began “despite the formal agreement reached earlier,” organizers said in a translated statement at that time. “We regret the artist’s decision.”

Five other artists pulled out of Lollapalooza Brasil including Willow, Dominic Fike, Omar Apollo, 100 Gecs and Blink-182, according to a report by CNN Brasil.

Drake also performed at Lollapalooza Chile on March 18, which went without much complaint other than a short setlist.

