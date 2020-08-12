Amazon's best-selling toys are more than 60 percent off—scoop up L.O.L. Surprise dolls, Pixie Belles, and more

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.
Do you remember the L.O.L Surprise! dolls craze last holiday season? The packaged pink ball wrapped up with a surprise bug-eyed toy inside, along with its accessories, were top sellers for months both before and after Christmas time. This year, new and more mature L.O.L products were announced—and they’re on sale at Amazon.
So are other obsession-worthy toys for kids. Pixie Belles, Fingerlings, Nanables, Journey Girls—these are the gifts you’ll be scrambling to find come Black Friday and beyond. If you get a leg up on things by taking advantage of Amazon’s big toy sale today, you could save yourself the headache come the end of the year.
There are a slew of cheerful playthings on sale today, but we handpicked our favorite four. Let your imagination run wild.
L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise includes O.M.G. Fashion Doll
The biggest L.O.L toy ever: this package comes with more than 60 disco-themed dolls and accessories. It’s an entire L.O.L haul, in one compact package. You’ll get exclusive a L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Outrageous Millennial girls fashion doll, plus an L.O.L. Surprise! doll, a boy, a pet and a Lil sister—and all their fashions and accessories are included.
Save 30 percent on this whole haul plus this glittery carrying case on Amazon today.
Shop it: L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise includes O.M.G. Fashion Doll, $63 (was $90), amazon.com
Pixie Belles Interactive Enchanted Animal Toy (Esme or Layla)
The interactive Esme and Layla are two of the most beloved creatures in the entire Pixie Belles kingdom—and have more than 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. This battery-operated animal is like a mystical furry sidekick: she gives kisses thanks to Kiss Tech technology and does six different dances when you put her in Pixie Power Dance Mode (there’s Nurture and Spin mode too).
Esme and Layla the interactive Enchanted Animal Toys are each 33 percent off on Amazon today.
Shop it: Pixie Belles Interactive Enchanted Animal Toy (Esme), $10 (was $15), amazon.com
Fingerlings Glitter Monkey (Sugar)
This fuzzy little pet is lke an interactive finger puppet (remember those??), and is content to stay perched on your digit while blinking his eyes, turning his head, and making silly noises. Sugar responds to sound, motion, and touch and will even kiss you—but only if you blow him a kiss first.
This adorable, battery-operated baby monkey is 28 percent off on Amazon today. He and his Fingerlings friends are looking for a new best friend—could it be you?
Shop it: Fingerlings Glitter Monkey (Sugar), $13 ($18), amazon.com
WowWee Lucky Fortune Collector's Case with 5 Exclusive Bracelets
This WowWee Lucky Fortune Collector’s Case is the ideal gift or bracelet collectors—it even comes with five bracelets, and two are color-changing. Almost 2,000 five-star customers love this clever, all-in-one kit. One shopper called the sweet and dainty charm bracelets “well-designed and may actually be worn and used for a long time.”
The case comes disguised as a “Lucky Fortune” cookie, but unlock it to discover bracelet hooks, a drawer, and a jewelry stand to hang your bracelet collection. It’s a whopping 63 percent off on Amazon today.
Shop it: WowWee Lucky Fortune Collector's Case with 5 Exclusive Bracelets, $11 ($30), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
