Lok'nStore Group's (LON:LOK) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.1225

The board of Lok'nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.1225 on the 6th of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Lok'nStore Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Lok'nStore Group was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

EPS is set to fall by 65.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 133%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Lok'nStore Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.05 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.173. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Lok'nStore Group has grown earnings per share at 30% per year over the past five years. Lok'nStore Group is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Our Thoughts On Lok'nStore Group's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lok'nStore Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

