Loki 's Sophia Di Martino 'Grateful' for Designer Who Made Costume Accessible for Breastfeeding

Sophia Di Martino is thankful for "genius" costume designer Christine Wada, who made her superhero costume accessible for breast pumping.

On Instagram Thursday, the Loki actress, who plays Sylvie on the Marvel Disney+ show, shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot from her time making the series, showing off how her outfit was altered so that she could pump between takes.

Standing inside her trailer, Di Martino, 37, displayed the unzipped portions on her chest where hands-free Elvie pumps were in place collecting breast milk. The actress welcomed a baby in November 2019.

"It's not easy being a working Mama (Understatement!) #christinewada designed Sylvie's costume and had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my hands-free @elvie pumps easily (pictured) and nurse my baby between takes," she wrote in the caption.

"It's little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job AND be a parent," she added. "I'm forever grateful 💖"

In February 2020, Di Martino shared a throwback photo of her time training for her Loki role after giving birth. Alongside the snapshot, she wrote that it was "the very beginning of my @officialloki journey and 4 months postpartum! Hopeful, naive and VERY unfit! The incredible @sarah__irwin and the rest of the amazing stunt team had quite a job on their hands getting me into shape!"

She previously spoke to Variety about auditioning for the role while pregnant.

"I did an audition tape with a very short scene. I wasn't asked to do it again, and I couldn't meet anyone because I was heavily pregnant at the time and I couldn't travel," she recalled. "[Costar] Tom [Hiddleston] was in the U.S., everyone else was in the U.S. so we didn't get to screen test or anything. So I just got the job on the back of this tape, which never happens, and especially with a job like this. It was extremely quick and quite surprising to all involved."

After production paused during the pandemic, Di Martino said she continued training with her stunt double virtually, which was "really helpful, as well, just to physically get into the body of the character. I had a lot more time to get fit after having a baby."

Loki is now available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes on Wednesdays.