‘Loki’ Season Two Trailer Smashes Disney+ Records With 80 Million Online Views

The first trailer for season two of the Disney+ series “Loki” dropped on Monday and immediately sent fans into a frenzy that led to the smashing of the streaming platform’s viewership records. According to Disney, the trailer sparked 80 million views, making the video the biggest-ever online debut for the brand.

The trailer opens up with a bang, with Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) contending with a case of time slipping within the TVA — something that shouldn’t be happening at all. The video also introduces viewers to O.B., the previously unnamed character played by Ke Huy Quan.

The upcoming season will also star Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, the female Loki time variant, alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Jonathan Majors, and Neil Ellice.

The official synopsis for the show’s latest season explains, “Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

While the “Loki” team has been tight-lipped about what viewers can expect from the series, in November 2022 Hiddleston told Good Morning America, “Season 1 finishes with Loki arriving back in the TVA after the very distressing confrontation with Sylvie. He has a whole bunch of questions that need answers.”

As reported by Deadline, season two directors include Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani, Eric Martin is back as showrunner, and Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are all on board as executive producers.

Season two of the series (Season 1 is still the most-watched series for Marvel Studios) will debut on Disney+ on Oct. 6. Watch the season two trailer of Loki in the video above.

