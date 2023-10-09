‘Loki’ Season 2 Debuts as 2nd-Most-Watched Disney+ Premiere Behind ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

The Season 2 premiere of “Loki” has debuted on Disney+ as the platform’s second most-watched season launch, behind only the Season 3 premiere of “The Mandalorian,” which aired in March.

As viewers tuned into watch Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief, the season debut garnered 10.9 million views globally after three days on Disney+, according to the streamer, which defines views as total time screened divided by runtime.

For reference, the August series premiere of “Ahsoka” drew in 14 million views in its first five days of viewing on Disney+.

“Everybody’s playing at the highest level,” executive producer Kevin Wright said in a statement. “It’s just exciting to dive deeper into a world that we know people are already excited about.”

