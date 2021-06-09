The ‘Loki’ premiere finds the God of Mischief in a strange new reality

Once again, Tom Hiddleston plays the eponymous trickster.

The first episode of Marvel’s new Loki series has arrived on Disney+, and it’s a delightful 45 minutes, full of mystery and worldbuilding and Loki getting a bit of a reality check. Folks who enjoyed the weirdness of WandaVision and its focus on character—without losing the larger context of this big universe—should feel right at home here. From the Phildickian time-police organization to the threat of another timeline-breaking trickster, there’s a sense of Murphy’s Law in play—a Chekhov’s gun pointed at reality itself.

Loki’s screenwriter, Michael Waldron, is also penning a movie titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We know we’re headed for a cosmic trainwreck; we’ve seen the Scarlet Witch toying with Agatha Harkness’s Book of the Damned. Whatever role Loki’s going to play in this new phase of live-action Marvel (this episode’s called “Glorious Purpose”), it’s exciting to be moving away from the post-Endgame fallout and on to something new.

What happens in this episode of ‘Loki’?

In ‘Loki,’ Owen Wilson takes on the role of the TVA’s Agent Mobius.

The Loki premiere begins by revisiting a scene from Endgame, in which the demigod from the 2012 attack on New York—when Loki thought he’d rule as god-king of Earth—absconds with the Tesseract. That’s the blue cube that turned out to be the Infinity Stone granting control over space, letting its possessor blink away to parts unknown and reappear someplace else (in a later movie, for example). In this case, the trickster vanishes from Manhattan and reappears falling from the sky, eventually crashing down in the Mongolian desert.

Just as he’s introducing himself and coming up with his next scheme, a squad of armored enforcers arrives to take him into custody. Led by Hunter B-15 (Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku), these are members of the Time Variance Authority, or TVA. Think of them as time cops working to keep the continuum—the Sacred Timeline—uniform and intact. Everything happens according to plan; when it doesn’t, the TVA has to scramble to prevent the formation of a full-blown multiverse of competing realities. We’re told that they’re led by three ancient celestial beings known as Time-Keepers, but we only see the neat, retrofuturist utopia (or “bureaucratic nightmare”) they’ve supposedly created to enforce their chosen timeline.

In practice, the TVA is led by a judge named Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and a guy called Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). All this worldbuilding is fresh and suitably comic-bookish, though WandaVision has perhaps taught us to be suspicious of taking this sort of thing at face value. Until we meet the triumvirate of Time-Keepers, I’m skeptical of this place. What we know for certain is that it’s powerful; its inhabitants seem almost godlike themselves, serving their archetypal purpose, living seemingly their entire lives at a desk, filling out paperwork, or tracking down “Variants” like Loki Laufeyson. And magic—even the power of the Infinity Stones—is utterly impotent in the TVA’s realm.

Going into this show, one of the big problems, or questions, was the Loki of 2012, who hadn’t yet reconciled with his adoptive family but did want to destroy or enslave humankind and take over Midgard. The character didn’t really develop into the Loki we know and love until The Dark World and Ragnarok. But the Disney+ series solves this issue by giving the TVA a film reel with footage from Loki’s entire life on it. This villainous, two-dimensional Loki doesn’t last long after seeing his fate play out on a projector screen: the death of his mother, his compassionate reunion with Thor, Odin’s loving farewell, his death at the hands of Thanos.

He sees his brother mourn him, even after all the terrible things that he’s done. What version of Loki could be deserving of so much love? He’ll have to explore that with a new set of choices, in a new lifetime. He’ll get a second chance to decide what becomes of the God of Mischief. But the Time Variance Authority is tracking another long-horned trickster journeying through time and wreaking havoc on reality. Is this another copy of the son of Laufey—a more devilish Loki from another century? Or is it someone worse? Mobius needs Loki’s help to find out.

The premiere ends in nineteenth-century Oklahoma. Four TVA Minutemen identify an anachronism in a field, along with a dark hooded figure holding a lantern. The Variant drops their lantern, igniting the oil underfoot and burning three of the Minutemen. The other tries to crawl to safety, but is pulled out of frame, screaming, before we get one last look at the hooded figure, standing perfectly still and silent amid the flames.

