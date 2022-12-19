Loki and Mobius Team Up Once More in First Footage for ‘Loki’ Season 2 (Video)

We may not have an official release date for the second season of Marvel’s “Loki” series, but thanks to a new teaser for Disney+ in 2023, we do have our first bit of footage. And Mobius and Loki are looking pretty fancy in it.

Narrated by Tom Hiddleston himself, the teaser gives a sneak peek at everything coming to Disney+ next year, before landing on a scene with Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s TVA Agent Mobius. In it, the two are dressed up in suits — along with uh, two additional Lokis — with Mobius joking that it’s “a little over the top, don’t you think?” Obviously, there’s no way to know yet why the two are dressed up, but knowing Loki, it’s almost always over the top.

The sizzle reel also gives a first glimpse at Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, sitting on a couch wearing headphones and looking fairly shaken. Of course, she has every right to be, considering she had just split open the multiverse by killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the season one finale of “Loki.”

As a result, when Loki returned to the TVA, Mobius had no idea who he was, and when Loki looked out into the atrium, he saw three massive statues of He Who Remains (who we know will later be Kang in some dimension), and was left in pure confusion. The good news is, Loki and Mobius are still a team.

In the exclusive footage shown only at the D23 Expo earlier this year, Loki explains that he’s now being pulled through time and has seen some horrible things since the multiverse was sliced open. He reveals that they are, in fact, being ruled by Kang, and he and Mobius are working together to stop him. Kang himself is set to make his debut in February, in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

The Disney+ teaser also included first looks at the next season of “The Mandalorian” and a first look at Rosario Dawson’s “Ahsoka” series, as well as new footage from Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.” You can watch the trailer in the video above.