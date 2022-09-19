‘Loki’: Eugene Cordero Upped To Series Regular For Season 2
EXCLUSIVE: Eugene Cordero is being upped to series regular for Season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki.
Cordero plays the Time Variance Authority employee “Casey” in Season 1 of the Tom Hiddleston-led series. His TVA character broke out because of his genuine confusion over what is a fish and how he uses infinity stones as paperweights. He’s in the Season 1 finale credits as “Hunter K-5E” instead of Casey.
More from Deadline
'The Acolyte': Manny Jacinto Joins Disney+'s 'Star Wars' Series From Leslye Headland
'Ironheart': Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola Joins Marvel Studios' Disney+ Series
'American Born Chinese' First Look: Michelle Yeoh Stars As Mythological Goddess In Disney+ Series
The Filipino American actor, and comedian recently starred in Amblin Partners/Rideback’s comedy feature film Easter Sunday opposite Jo Koy. Additionally, he is a series regular on the Broken Lizard’s TruTV series Tacoma FD.
Other notable recent spots include a role as villager “Stokez’ in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, NBC’s The Good Place, the Focus Features’ dramedy The High Note, starring Dakota Johnson and directed by Nisha Ganatra, and the SXSW film Golden Arm, in which he had a leading role, and The Mule, a Warner Bros. film directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Bradley Cooper.
He also appeared in Legendary Pictures’ Kong: Skull Island opposite Tom Hiddleston and Samuel Jackson, Ghostbusters, Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Other Space from Paul Feig’.
Cordero is represented by Global Artists Agency, Artists First Management and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.
Best of Deadline
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
The Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV
'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.