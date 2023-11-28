Loki boss shares hopes for spin-off instead of season 3

Gareth Gatrell - Disney+

Loki recently wrapped up its second season on Disney+ (spoilers here) and, looking ahead, showrunner Kevin Wright thinks a spin-off might be better than a third season.

Speaking to TVLine, Wright explained his love for his co-workers and the small corner of the MCU they had created together, but added that he wants to explore it from a slightly different angle next time.

"For two seasons, I've loved working with this team… I would love to keep telling those stories with them, in this world," he said.

"I don't think any of us would ever want to rush into a season 3 if there's not a good story to tell. But I think this team could go off and tell other stories.

"Maybe it's not Loki season 3. Maybe there's something we can continue to do at the TVA, and it's like our Better Call Saul to Loki's Breaking Bad. That would be cool, to me."

The showrunner was quick to clarify that his comments were "me saying what I would love to do" and noted: "I don't know the future of these characters in the MCU."

He added: "But I have to think, with how people have really enjoyed this story, that other filmmakers are going to want to come in and continue to tell stories [in this world]. That would be my hope."

Tom Hiddleston himself recently stated he felt like the end of Loki season 2 was the end of his long Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy, but after an email with the heads of Marvel Studios, he's not so sure.

"I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it," he said.

Loki season 1 and season 2 is streaming on Disney+.

