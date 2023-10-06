Loki boss reveals Sylvie Easter egg you may have missed

Marvel Studios - Disney+

Loki season two episode one spoilers follow.

Loki producer Kevin Wright has revealed a special Sylvie Easter egg you may have missed from season two episode one's post-credits scene.



The premiere of the Marvel show's second season saw Loki and the TVA desperately hunting for Sylvie after she killed He Who Remains in the season one finale.

While Loki caught a glimpse of Sylvie from the future at the TVA, it was still a mystery as to where she's been hiding the entire time.

But viewers got their answer in the post-credits scene, where Sylvie was seen arriving in 1982 in the town of Broxton, Oklahoma where she stumbled across a McDonald's.

Revealing the significance of the location, Wright told Digital Spy exclusively that it's a subtle nod to the comic book character Sylvie Lushton, aka Enchantress.

"Broxton, Oklahoma's a little bit of an Easter egg from the comics, there's a fun little deep dive there," Wright said. "That is a nice reference to the Sylvie Lushton character in the comics, the era... It's a metaphor.



"It's like there's a nostalgic lens that we look through and it was about finding her at the opposite of an apocalypse. A small town where even at a McDonald's, people know each other's name.

"The McDonald's thing was like this lens of nostalgia for me and I think for a lot of other people.

"When there'd be birthday parties, I would go to McDonald's. [Or when I'd] play Little League [baseball]... You finish the game and you go [there] with your team."

While they share the same name, Sylvie in Loki is not the character from the comics. Instead, Sylvie, who is played by Sophia Di Martino, is a totally original character who takes inspiration from both Lushton and Lady Loki.

Back when season one was airing, Di Martino addressed a fan theory that Sylvie is actually Enchantress.

“She's been inspired by the comics, and our story is inspired by the comics,” Di Martino said.

“But Loki is a new story, and it’s a new backstory for Sylvie. So it's an entirely new story. But she is enchanting people, and therefore an enchantress. So… yeah. Who knows?”

Loki season 1 is streaming on Disney+. Season 2 will premiere on October 6.



