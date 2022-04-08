Lokahi Leaf Gears Up For May Launch of Haircare Line

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Arizona-Lokahi Leaf, the company that believes in providing quality, healthy products that make life a fun adventure, has announced it will be launching its newest collection of CBD products: a hemp-derived, organic haircare product line which will be released in late May. The line is the latest expansion for Lokahi Leaf, whose current collection of hemp products includes wellness, skincare, bath and body, men's care, edibles, and petcare.

Consumer interest in organic haircare products is increasing. A study that was reported in 2021 found that the market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2021-2031. The trend is driven in part by the public's perception of synthetic ingredients in shampoos and conditioners, including paraben, sulfates, and triclosan, as being damaging to hair. Haircare products with plant-based ingredients, by contrast, are viewed by some consumers as being preferable due to their lack of artificial enhancements.

The use of CBD (cannabidiol oil), which is derived from the cannabis plant, in haircare is being explored, as it has been reported to help some people with hair loss. Research has shown that CBD has the potential to add to carrier oils, which can lead to hair regrowth, and to nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair. One possible reason is that fatty omega acids, including omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9, are in CBD oil, which may help to improve the quality of the scalp's tissues. The effect of CBD oil on hair may depend on the amount used.

In 2021, a study was published on the effectiveness of CBD on 35 people who had experienced hair loss due to androgenetic alopecia (AGA). After six months of applying a topic hemp oil each day, averaging 3-4mg of CBD with each use, there was an average increase in hair of 93.5% among the subjects, with all subjects experiencing some regrowth. The results suggest that CBD may be an effective way to restore hair that has been lost.

"We are excited about rolling out our new multicultural haircare line of 24 hemp-derived haircare products," Lokahi Leaf says. "We focused on creating a collection that would be suitable for all types of hair as well as hair issues, and we formulated our shampoos and conditioners with essential oils that may potentially promote hair growth and nourishment."

The company states that its goal is that men and women who struggle with hair loss and other problems, whether it is due to medical treatments, manopause, menopause, or age, are able to find the help they need in its haircare collection.

Along with the product launch, the company will begin its discount subscription program for active military and veterans in April. The program is in memory of the Founder's father, a Navy Combat veteran who was laid to rest at the Punchbowl in Hawaii on April 1. "Cannabis was part of his life and healing, so we want to offer this discount to remember him," Lokahi Leaf says.

The company is exploring future products, including a possible cosmetics line whose ingredients are hemp-derived. "We are discussing ways that hemp and cannabis can be brought into cosmetics and offered to our customers so that more women feel courageous and emboldened to be their natural, beautiful selves," says Lokahi Leaf.

With the May launch of its haircare line, Lokahi Leaf hopes that more people will embrace a different way of caring for their hair, one that does not involve chemicals or cleansers that can strip the hair of its natural oils.

"Nature gives us everything we need to take care of our hair and to address the challenges many of us face with it as we get older," Lokahi Leaf says. "We are made from nature, and we want everyone to have the courage to be the kind of beautiful that nature intended us to be."

For more information on Lokahi Leaf, its cannabis collection, and its upcoming launch of CBD products for hair of all textures and styles, including dreadlocks, braids, long, short, thin, curly, and even bald, please see the company's website or contact form:

