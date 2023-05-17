Lois Toulson interview: Diving is the closest you can get to flying

Lois Toulson of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 10m Platform preliminaries on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan - Getty Images/Al Bello

Lois Toulson has been competing in international diving competitions for Great Britain since her teens. She specialises in the 10-metre platform and has won European gold medals in the synchronised events. Here the 23-year-old gives an insight into her life away from the pool.

Who is the one person you’d like to meet, dead or alive?

Sir David Attenborough. I’ve watched all the series he’s done and absolutely love animals. I did see him one time at Heathrow a few years ago and I’ve never been so starstruck.

Describe yourself in three words.

Caring, loyal and dedicated.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

To fly. I’d love to be able to experience that. I suppose diving is the closest you can get to it.

If you could go on any reality TV show what would it be?

Probably SAS: Who Dares Win. It definitely looks very challenging, and I like to push myself hard physically and mentally. It would be quite fun to go on at the same time as my boyfriend [fellow diver Jack Laugher] – I’d love to beat him!

Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher with partner Lois Toulson - The Telegraph/Andrew Crowley

What is your worst habit?

I’m a bit of a perfectionist and love organisation so I sometimes struggle to relax if things aren’t tidy or sorted. I have to put everything away, like when my boyfriend doesn’t put his keys in the specific place we have for them near the door.

If you could switch lives with anyone in the world for a day, who would it be?

Louis Theroux. I could just spend the day chatting to and interviewing all the people he meets. I find his documentaries fascinating and it would be cool to be him. Recently, he’s been interviewing celebrities while his older stuff was meeting quite controversial people, like those trophy hunting in South Africa. He talks to people to try to understand their point of view. It can be quite heavy stuff but I find it interesting.

What’s your favourite childhood memory?

Going to Loch Lomond on holiday with my family. We did it for about five years and would spend all day on the loch jet-skiing and riding an inflatable banana behind it. I’ve always loved water – my most happy memories involve water.

Story continues

What’s your favourite WhatsApp group?

My family have “Team Toulson”. Most of the content is photos of our dogs. When I’m travelling away for competitions, my parents look after our dog, a Golden Retriever called Dougie, and they send funny videos of what he’s been up to.

What’s your most prized possession?

Photos. I recently used lots of disposable cameras and loved getting them developed, to have physical prints rather than photos on my phone.

What song gets you on the dancefloor?

I’m not much of a dancer but September by Earth, Wind and Fire.

What is your dream three-course meal and dinner guests?

I love food – my boyfriend and I are massive foodies. To start, fresh tomato and mozzarella salad. Then pasta with beef shin ragu and one of those melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings. Guests would be my family and friends. My favourite times are sharing good food with my favourite people.

Do you prefer a night in or a night out?

Definitely a night in – a takeaway and a good series every time. Jack and I have been watching Married At First Sight. It’s reality trash TV but it’s really entertaining.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Just to believe in yourself. It sounds quite simple but confidence is something I’ve always had to work on. Having supportive people around you, giving you confidence to trust yourself and believe in your abilities, is very special.

What’s the best concert you’ve been to?

I went to see the Weeknd play in Leeds. He’s one of my favourite artists and seeing him live was insane. I love music and have quite varied music tastes.

What’s your karaoke song?

Karaoke is not really for me but I’ll say Angel by Shaggy because it’s just a funny song.

What’s the most ridiculous thing you’ve ever bought?

Definitely matching pyjamas for me and my dog – green tartan bottoms for me and a matching shirt for him that we wore the Christmas just gone.

Lois Toulson with her Golden Retreiver 'Dougie'

If you had a time machine, would you go back in time or go to the future?

Definitely back in time, to some happy memories from my childhood.

What’s been your favourite holiday?

Travelling to the Amalfi Coast with Jack. We did five different stops and it really made me fall in love with Italy – the food, the scenery...

Do you have any hidden talents or a party trick?

I’ve got a hyperextended elbow so I can twist them quite far around, which grosses people out.

What’s your biggest non-sporting achievement?

Something I’ve very proud of outside of diving is the home Jack and I have created. I really enjoy interior design and in the two years we’ve lived in our house we’ve redecorated almost all of the rooms.

When we’re away travelling we get bits and pieces to add to the house and make it special. We’ve done most of it ourselves and roped family members in to help.

The bathrooms were quite challenging; they were the most stressful. We did the en suite and the main bathroom, and had to rip the tiles out of both and do them again. The limestone soaked up all the grout in one and the hexagonal tiles we had were hard to put on – we did quite a lot and realised it looked rubbish.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.