Logo Tights Are Trending — Here Are 5 Pairs That Are All Over Instagram

On Tuesday, on the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Virginie Viard presented her spring collection for Chanel. For the occasion, attendee Camille Charriere wore a tweed set with black tights featuring the brand’s signature CC logo from the show in March. She’s not alone in taking a liking to logo tights — with the style popping up on the Instagram feeds of other influencers like Blanca Miro, Pernille Teisbaek, Vanelli Melli, and more. In fact, since September, searches for “statement logo tights” on the fashion search engine Lyst are up 61%.

According to Lyst, among the most wanted styles right now are logo tights from Gucci, Balenciaga, and Fendi, with black being the most searched and purchased colourway. But that in no way means that black is your only option for introducing some of-the-moment hosiery into your fall repertoire. In addition to offering black tights with gold lettering, Italian fashion brand GCDS also has a lilac style with black writing, as well as a navy blue pair. (A black pair with glitter GCDS lettering is on sale right now at Farfetch.) While Fendi’s traditional FF logo is a worthy route to take, the brand, which is now helmed by Dior Men’s Kim Jones, also offers a pair with a white-thread calligraphy motif on black tights. (The style is referred to as Karligraphy in honour of the late creative director Karl Lagerfeld.)

Burberry, Wolford, Vetements, and, of course, Marine Serre, also have a hat in the tights ring, with the latter’s signature moon print showing up everywhere in 2020 — most notably, in Beyoncé’s visual film, Black Is King. Shop all the best statement logo tights on the online market now below.

