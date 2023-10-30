Is Logitech International S.A.'s (VTX:LOGN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Logitech International (VTX:LOGN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Logitech International's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Logitech International is:

18% = US$381m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Logitech International's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Logitech International's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.5% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Logitech International was able to see a decent growth of 9.4% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Logitech International compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 17% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Logitech International fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Logitech International Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 25% (implying that the company retains 75% of its profits), it seems that Logitech International is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Logitech International is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 31% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Logitech International is speculated to rise to 23% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Logitech International's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

