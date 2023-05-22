Logitech International S.A.'s (VTX:LOGN) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Logitech International (VTX:LOGN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Logitech International's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Logitech International is:

16% = US$365m ÷ US$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Logitech International's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Logitech International seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Logitech International's moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Logitech International's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is LOGN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LOGN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Logitech International Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Logitech International has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 27% (or a retention ratio of 73%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Logitech International has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 29%. However, Logitech International's ROE is predicted to rise to 23% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Logitech International's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

