Logistics + Tech Summit, Industry Conference Dedicated to Building the Next Generation of Logistics Technology, Announced for November 15-16, 2022

Conference Host HyperTrack Focuses on Real-World Customer Case Studies, Hands-on Workshops; Call for Speakers Open Through October 26

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperTrack , the leader in logistics APIs, today announced Logistics + Tech Summit , a virtual event for logistics builders and executives developing the next generation of technology for gig work, field service, sales and on-demand delivery. The virtual event will take place November 15-16, 2022 and will invite speakers from the logistics tech community of 300+ companies in 80 countries. The Logistics + Tech Summit call for speakers is open through October 26, 2022.



Logistics + Tech Summit will host the world’s largest tech community of 300+ companies across 80 countries, including on-demand labor innovators such as Instawork, WorkWhile and Jobox, field service providers such as W Energy, Groundworks and Appify, and delivery juggernauts including Point Pickup, Swiggy, DHL and Ryder. Attendees will include logistics technology builders and executives comprised of engineers, architects, product managers, chief technology officers (CTOs), and operations and engineering leaders. Attendees will gain insight into the logistics landscape, best practices for improving performance and reliability, and a deep dive into the core technology that’s powering leading-edge logistics solutions.

“As the workforce shifts to a flex economy and the consumer’s expectation for on-demand delivery increases, traditional solutions for order planning, assignment, tracking and verification can no longer keep up,” said Kashyap Deorah, founder and CEO of HyperTrack. “The Logistics + Tech Summit will bring together the industry’s greatest minds to share knowledge through executive roundtables, business and technical case studies, and hands-on workshops that will equip attendees with the tools required to build and deliver cutting-edge logistics solutions.”

Logistics + Tech Summit 2022 Call for Papers - Open Through October 26, 2022

Over one million developers worldwide are integrating mobile, maps, and cloud technology to plan, assign, track, and verify orders for last mile execution. Are you working on a project to build next generation logistics technology for gig work, field service, field sales, or on-demand delivery? Or maybe you’re an executive driving logistics strategy and execution? If either of these scenarios describe you, or if you have a deep knowledge of logistics technology, we want you to be a speaker at the inaugural Logistics + Tech Summit.

The conference will include keynote presentations from technology and business leaders. Our audience will benefit from a mix of business and technical presentations and hands-on workshops. Your submission may include business or technical best practices and case studies for one or more of the following topics:

On-demand or gig work

On-demand delivery

Field service

Field sales

Please submit your proposal by 11:59 pm PT on October 26, 2022 PT here .

Registration:

To register for the event, please visit: hypertrack.com/logisticstechsummit

