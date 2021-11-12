Logistics Robots Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape to 2027
Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Robots Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape 2021 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global logistic robot market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 32.4% during 2021-2027.
This report on global logistic robot market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
Companies Mentioned
ABB Ltd.
Asic Robotics AG
Clearpath Robotics Inc.
DAIFUKU
Fanuc Corporation
Fetch Robotics Inc.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kion Group AG
KUKA AG
Omron Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Yashkawa Electric Corporation
The report presents a clear picture of the logistic robot market by segmenting the market based on robot components, robot type, function, Operation Environment, End User and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Global logistic robot market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
Increasing adoption of advance and automation technologies
Increasing e-commerce and online trade
Increasing demands in defence & military fields
Market Challenges
Require high investments in R&D.
Set up and installation require more cost.
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2020
Historical Period: 2016-2019
Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Robot components
Hardware
Software
Market by Robot Type
Robotic Arms
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Mobile Robots
Others
Market by Function
Packaging
Pick & Place
Transportation
Palletizing & De-palletizing
Others
Market by Operation Environment
Factory logistic robots
Warehouse logistic robots
Outdoor logistic robots
Others
Market by End User
Healthcare
E-commerce
Automotive
Outsource Logistics
Retail
Consumer Goods
Food & Beverages
Others
Market by Region
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dk91d
.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900