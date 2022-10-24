The Logistics Market is expected to grow by $43.97 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period

Logistics Market In Europe 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the logistics market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $43. 97 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3. 53% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Logistics Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793968/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an emphasis on core competencies, an increasing number of M&A, and growing demand for 3PLs.
The logistics market in Europe analysis includes type, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.

The logistics market in Europe is segmented as below:
By Type
• 3PL
• 4PL

By End-user
• Manufacturing
• Automotive
• Consumer goods
• Retail industry
• Others

This study identifies the increasing customer-centric logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, growing omnichannel logistics and augmented digitalization of logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the logistics market in Europe covers the following areas:
• Logistics market sizing in Europe
• Logistics market forecast in Europe
• Logistics market industry analysis in Europe

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading logistics market vendors in Europe that include Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, BDP International Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bollore SE, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SDK FREJA AS, and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the logistics market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793968/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

