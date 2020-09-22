Logiq On Track for Record Revenues in 2020, Exceeding $38 Million

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (formerly Weyland Tech) (OTCQX: WEYL), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce solutions, expects to end 2020 with record revenue at more than $38 million, with margins expanding across all business segments.



“Despite a tumultuous year of challenges and setbacks created by the global pandemic, we have been able to transform Logiq into a global provider of a full-range of eCommerce solutions for companies of all sizes,” said Logiq president, Brent Suen. “This has kept us on course for growth in 2020 and beyond with more diversified, high-margin revenue streams derived from the strongest segments of our industry.”

The company’s offerings now range from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses (MSMBs) to AI-powered customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands. Customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of MSMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 500 companies. Marquee clients now include Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun.

The new major clients reflect how the company has been evolving from primarily an eCommerce services company to a leading innovator of data-driven consumer intelligence and marketing technology. The transformation of Logiq began at the beginning of the year with its acquisition of the eCommerce business of U.S.-based Push Interactive. This has led to a streamlining of the company’s various products and business units into two segments: AppLogiq™ and DataLogiq™.

The AppLogiq platform-as-a-service (PaaS) enables MSMBs worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile commerce app without technical knowledge or capital expense. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, process payments, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. It also empowers novice mobile marketers with easy-to-use data analytics and re-engagement/retargeting solutions.

The company’s PayLogiq™ mobile e-wallet and GoLogiq™ urban food delivery services showcase the power of the AppLogiq platform to create highly valuable mobile apps that can attract large and active user bases. These services have become magnets of interest by major industry partners due to the valuable consumer data both have acquired since inception and their focus on emerging markets in Southeast Asia.

Logiq recently formed a partnership with Shopee, the leading online shopping platform in Southeast Asia and unit of NYSE-traded Sea Ltd., and announced an integration of GoLogiq with the ShopeePay mobile payment platform and launched a co-marketing campaign. ShopeePay brings to the campaign strong growth in this market. In its recent quarter, ShopeePay generated 260 million financial transactions, up 130% year-over-year, with revenue up 187% to a record $510.6 million.

Last week, Logiq also joined forces with Yabx, the microfinance unit of $5.2 billion Tech Mahindra (BSE:TECHM). Together, they will offer credit-based financial services via the PayLogiq mobile app in Indonesia.

“Not only do these major new partnerships demonstrate the power of AppLogiq to create strong new revenue opportunities for our company and AppLogiq subscribers, they also validate Logiq as a solid partner for multibillion-dollar global tech companies,” said Suen. “Such partnerships also present opportunities where such new in-house business units created by AppLogiq can be created and potentially spun out to partners at considerable valuations. We understand it is important to remain focused on our core strengths, so at the right time and valuation, this is our plan for these two solutions.”

Together, PayLogiq and GoLogiq annualized gross transaction volume (GTV) currently exceeds $24 million. Comparative M&As and investments place the valuation of PayLogiq and GoLogiq at 2-4 times their GTV or at $48 million to $96 million. The combined GTV growth outlook for 2021 currently exceeds $50 million.

Meanwhile, these platforms continue to benefit from strong market trends. Statista reports that online food delivery business in Indonesia where GoLogiq operates is growing at an 11.5% compounded annual growth rate and will reach $3 billion by 2024. Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia, the country’s central bank, reports that the total value of e-wallet transactions increased more than tripled in 2019 to $10.45 billion.

