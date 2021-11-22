Logiq to Present at the Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference, December 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, has been invited to present at the Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference being held virtually on December 2, 2021.



Logiq president, Brent Suen, is scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors held throughout the day.

Management will discuss its recently reported Q3 2021 results, with revenues up 11% to $7.8 million and gross profit up 108% to $2.3 million or 29.5% of revenue — nearly double from 15.8% of revenue in the same year-ago quarter.

The company earlier announced a plan to separate AppLogiq™ and DataLogiq™ into two publicly traded companies. The separation would enable each company to better capitalize on their respective growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving global e-commerce and fintech landscape.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Logiq, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your Benchmark representative.

For questions about Logiq, contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About the Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company, LLC is a diversified financial services firm that offers a full-suite of investment banking and institutional brokerage services. It was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston and Milwaukee. Its focus is on fostering the long-term success of its corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful and actionable research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. For more information, go to www.benchmarkcompany.com .

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end marketing and consumer acquisition solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend and personalization. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

Its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateApp™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp™ empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way.

CreateApp™ is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook .

