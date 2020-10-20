Logiq Applies to List on NEO Exchange

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and Fintech solutions, has initiated the application process to have the company’s common shares listed on the NEO Exchange (NEO), Canada's next-generation stock exchange.



Upon approval for trading on the NEO, Logiq’s common shares would continue to be traded in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market as LGIQ. A listing on the NEO, which is subject to Logiq fulfilling NEO’s listing requirements, also presents an opportunity to eventually move U.S. trading to the NYSE American and become dual-listed on recognized exchanges in both Canada and the U.S.

“As a global, fast-growing company, a listing on NEO presents a tremendous opportunity to increase awareness of Logiq in the North American investment community,” stated Brent Suen, executive chairman and president of Logiq. “As a senior stock exchange, the NEO is a leading-edge platform that exemplifies how technology for exchange trading can be utilized to broaden investor confidence, improve liquidity and gain global exposure.”

“As a relatively new exchange, NEO’s innovative and investor-first approach to trading represents the next evolution in capital markets,” added Suen. “Its enterprising spirit resonates with our company’s own evolution from primarily an eCommerce services company to a leading innovator of data-driven consumer intelligence and marketing technology.”

Over the last year, Logiq acquired a leading e-Commerce platform, formed major industry partnerships and expanded its global presence. Its offerings now extend from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses (MSMBs) to AI-powered customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands.

The company’s customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of MSMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 500 companies, with marquee U.S. customers that include Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. It expects to end 2020 with record revenue exceeding $38 million, with margins expanding across all business segments.

Logiq is in the process of engaging a Canadian banking advisor for the company’s listing on NEO, and plans to provide updates regarding the process and timing of the NEO listing over the next few weeks.

There can be no assurance that the company will satisfy all applicable requirements for listing its stock on the NEO or that its application for listing will be approved.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its AppLogiq™ platform-as-a-service enables small-and-medium sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. AppLogiq is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia.



The company’s subsidiary, DataLogiq, provides a data-driven, end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands, including Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s PayLogiq ™ offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq ™ offers hyper-local food delivery services. For more information about Logiq, go to Logiq.com .



Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Logiq cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Logiq 's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Logiq or its affiliates that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in Logiq’s business, including, without limitation: the fitness of Logiq’s products and services for a particular application or market, expectations of future events, business trends, financial results, and/or business transactions that may not be consummated or realized, as well as other risks described in Logiq’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Logiq’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Logiq undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

