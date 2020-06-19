LogiCamms (ASX:LCM) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, LogiCamms Limited (ASX:LCM) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is LogiCamms's Net Debt?

As you can see below, LogiCamms had AU$3.00m of debt, at December 2019, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has AU$10.6m in cash, leading to a AU$7.64m net cash position.

ASX:LCM Historical Debt June 19th 2020

A Look At LogiCamms's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that LogiCamms had liabilities of AU$24.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$7.01m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$10.6m and AU$24.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has AU$3.46m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that LogiCamms could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, LogiCamms boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact LogiCamms's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 32% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is LogiCamms's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. LogiCamms may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, LogiCamms actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case LogiCamms has AU$7.64m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of AU$5.5m, being 115% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with LogiCamms's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with LogiCamms .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

