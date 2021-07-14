Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Logansport Financial Corp.
LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $665,000 or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2020 of $879,000 or $1.44 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,598,000 for 2021 compared to $1,492,000 for 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $2.63 compared to $2.44 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $243.4 million compared to total assets at June 30, 2020 of $221.6 million. Total Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $213.7 million compared to total deposits of $193.3 million at June 30, 2020. The company paid a total of $2.80 per share in dividends in the first half of 2021 compared to $0.70 in 2020. This included a special dividend of $2.00 per share. The company also recently joined the OTCQB exchange in June.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Total assets

$ 243,400

$221,611

Loans receivable, net

137,378

144,134

Allowance for loan losses

1,949

1,813

Cash and cash equivalents

31,504

19,698

Securities available for sale

30,780

26,350

Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.

36,276

25,194

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,465

731

Equity Investment

-

-

Deposits

213,727

193,278

FHLB Borrowings and note payable

-

-

Shareholders’ equity

27,836

26,191

Shares O/S end of period

607,487

611,863

Non-accrual loans

156

448

Real Estate Owned

-

-


Quarter ended 6/30

Six months ended 6/30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income

$1,852

$1,982

$3,785

$3,875

Interest expense

139

227

290

539

Net interest income

1,713

1,755

3,495

3,336

Provision for loan losses

10

59

74

59

Net interest income after provision

1,703

1,696

3,421

3,277

Gain on sale of Investments

-

-

-

-

Gain on sale of loans

172

475

612

526

Gain on sale of REO

6

-

6

-

Total other income

267

260

548

474

Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc.

199

146

378

289

Gain on BOLI Settlement

45

-

45

-

Total general, admin. & other expense

1,604

1,498

3,081

2,763

Earnings before income taxes

788

1,079

1,929

1,803

Income tax expense

123

200

331

311

Net earnings

$665

$879

$1,598

$1,492

Basic earnings per share

$1.09

$1.44

$2.63

$2.44

Diluted earnings per share

$1.09

$1.44

$2.63

$2.44

Weighted average shares o/s diluted

607,487

611,863

607,487

611,863

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


