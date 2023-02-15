Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $735,000, compared to the $843,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $3,163,000, compared to the $3,207,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share was $5.19 for December 31, 2022, compared to $5.26 for December 31, 2021. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.24% for 2022 compared to 1.30% for 2021. The Return on Equity finished the year at 15.47% for December 31, 2022, compared to 11.27% for December 31, 2021.
The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
12/31/22
12/31/21
Total assets
$
255,048
$
247,706
Loans receivable, net
159,195
139,480
Allowance for loan losses
1,969
2,018
Cash and cash equivalents
6,753
11,644
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks
3,000
5,000
Securities available for sale
71,922
82,080
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
3,082
1,969
Deposits
216,675
216,560
FHLB borrowings and note payable
16,000
-
Accrued Interest and other liabilities
1,932
2,686
Shareholders’ equity
20,441
28,460
Shares Issued and Outstanding
609,742
607,487
Nonperforming loans
646
325
Real Estate Owned
-
-
Quarter ended 12/31
Year ended 12/31
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
$
2,863
$
3,114
$
9,730
$
8,847
Interest expense
586
127
1,226
548
Net interest income
2,277
2,987
8,504
8,299
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
74
Net interest income after provision
2,277
2,987
8,504
8,225
Gain on sale of investment/assets
-
-
-
-
Gain/Loss on sale of REO
-
6
4
6
Gain on sale of loans
9
146
225
917
Gain on BOLI Settlement
-
-
-
45
Other income
215
135
1,006
977
Total general, admin & other expense
1,636
1,624
6,125
6,279
Earnings before income taxes
865
1,055
3,614
3,885
Income tax expense
130
212
451
678
Net Income
$
735
$
843
$
3,163
$
3,207
Earnings Per share
$
5.19
$
5.26
Shares Outstanding
608,504
608,940