Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Logansport Financial Corp.
LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $735,000, compared to the $843,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $3,163,000, compared to the $3,207,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share was $5.19 for December 31, 2022, compared to $5.26 for December 31, 2021. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.24% for 2022 compared to 1.30% for 2021. The Return on Equity finished the year at 15.47% for December 31, 2022, compared to 11.27% for December 31, 2021.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857

 

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)

 

 

12/31/22

 

12/31/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

255,048

 

$

247,706

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable, net

 

159,195

 

 

139,480

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

1,969

 

 

2,018

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

6,753

 

 

11,644

 

Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks

 

3,000

 

 

5,000

 

Securities available for sale

 

71,922

 

 

82,080

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

3,082

 

 

1,969

 

Deposits

 

216,675

 

 

216,560

 

FHLB borrowings and note payable

 

16,000

 

 

-

 

Accrued Interest and other liabilities

 

1,932

 

 

2,686

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

20,441

 

 

28,460

 

Shares Issued and Outstanding

 

609,742

 

 

607,487

 

Nonperforming loans

 

646

 

 

325

 

Real Estate Owned

 

-

 

 

-

 



 

 

Quarter ended 12/31

 

Year ended 12/31

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

2,863

 

$

3,114

 

$

9,730

 

$

8,847

 

Interest expense

 

586

 

 

127

 

 

1,226

 

 

548

 

Net interest income

 

2,277

 

 

2,987

 

 

8,504

 

 

8,299

 

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

74

 

Net interest income after provision

 

2,277

 

 

2,987

 

 

8,504

 

 

8,225

 

Gain on sale of investment/assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Gain/Loss on sale of REO

 

-

 

 

6

 

 

4

 

 

6

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

9

 

 

146

 

 

225

 

 

917

 

Gain on BOLI Settlement

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

45

 

Other income

 

215

 

 

135

 

 

1,006

 

 

977

 

Total general, admin & other expense

 

1,636

 

 

1,624

 

 

6,125

 

 

6,279

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

865

 

 

1,055

 

 

3,614

 

 

3,885

 

Income tax expense

 

130

 

 

212

 

 

451

 

 

678

 

Net Income

$

735

 

$

843

 

$

3,163

 

$

3,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

5.19

 

$

5.26

 

Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

608,504

 

 

608,940

 

 


