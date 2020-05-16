Logan Williams death: 16-year-old star of The Flash died of opioid overdose, reveals mother

Logan Williams in 'The Flash': CW

Logan Williams, The Flash actor who died aged 16 last month, had overdosed on fentanyl, according to his mother.

Marlyse Williams said her son had been suffering from an opioid addiction, and told the New York Post she wanted to help raise awareness about the issue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“His death is not going to be in vain,” she said. “He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 90 Americans die by opioid overdose every day, on average.

Marlyse said she first discovered her son was using marijuana at the age of 13, adding that as he escalated to other drugs, he “was in complete denial because he was so ashamed”.

“I did everything humanly possible – everything a mother could do,” she said. “I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe.”

Logan played a young Barry Allen on the CW hit The Flash and he also appeared in When Calls the Heart with Lori Loughlin, as well as Supernatural and Whispers.

Read more

The Thick of It cast and creators reflect on the sitcom as it turns 15

The best fake movies in film and television, ranked

Maya Jama quits BBC Radio 1 after two years