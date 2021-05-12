Logan Webb whiffs career-high 10 as Giants top Rangers

Right-hander Logan Webb struck out a career-high 10 in six-plus innings and the host San Francisco Giants took advantage of Texas Rangers walks and miscues to complete a two-game interleague sweep with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday afternoon.

Mike Yastrzemski had the biggest of the Giants' four hits, an RBI double in a two-run first inning that gave San Francisco the lead for good in the well-pitched series finale.

Webb (2-3), who had been winless in his previous eight career interleague starts, shook off a Rangers run in the top of the first to leave with a 4-2 lead one batter into the seventh. He was charged with two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks.

The 10 strikeouts were two more than the 24-year-old had previously registered twice in his three-year career. His day was highlighted by a three-up, three-down fifth inning filled with strikeouts.

A Webb wild pitch and a passed ball on catcher Curt Casali set up the Rangers' run in the first, which was scored by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who had singled with one out. He scored on Joey Gallo's infield out.

In completing a 4-1 homestand, it took the Giants just two batters to draw even in the last of the first when Mike Tauchman walked and scored on Yastrzemski's double, which turned out to be San Francisco's only extra-base hit of the game.

One out later, Brandon Belt singled home Yastrzemski and the Giants were never headed by a Texas team that had entered the two-game set having won five of six.

Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles (1-3) was gone before San Francisco scored again. He worked five effective innings, allowing just the two first-inning runs and two first-inning hits. He walked five and struck out six.

The Giants gave Webb and their bullpen some breathing room with a two-run sixth that again began with a walk, this one to Evan Longoria.

A two-out single by Brandon Crawford and wild pitch by Josh Sborz advanced the runners to second and third, from where both scored on a throwing error by Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson.

David Dahl's leadoff homer in the seventh, his third of the season, ended Webb's day. But four Giants relievers retained the two-run margin with three innings of one-hit, no-run relief.

Jake McGee notched his second save in two days, and 10th of the season, with a perfect ninth.

For the second day in a row, the hits were split evenly, this time 4-4. Dahl had half the Rangers' total with a single to complement his solo shot.

-Field Level Media