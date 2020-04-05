Logan Seavey captures Saturday Night Thunder iRacing victory

NASCAR.com
Logan Seavey captures Saturday Night Thunder iRacing victory

Real-world dirt darling Logan Seavey passed Chase Cabre with 12 laps remaining in the iRacing Saturday Night Thunder event at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, then sped ahead for the victory in a first-of-its kind eNASCAR showcase.

Seavey, who qualified for the main event by finishing second place in the first heat race of the evening, was the class of the field late in Saturday’s 150-lap race comprised of real-world drivers from NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, Pinty’s Series and NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series.

“I kind of put myself in a good spot and my team put me in a good spot,” Seavey said. “We were able to switch strategies around, save tires and pit as much as we could. The last 50 or 60 laps, I just saved until the last 20 or 30 and knew I had enough to run down Chase there.”

Cabre finished second to Seavey, with Alex Labbe, who pushed the leaders late, Anthony Alfredo and Kyle Weatherman rounding out the top five.

iRacing megastar Ty Majeski took sixth, with Justin Allgaier, Blake Koch, Joey Gase and Jeb Burton rounding out the top 10. Koch, who won the first heat race to start the main event from the pole, led the first 70 laps before ceding the lead to pit under caution.

Saturday Night Thunder was the first race in a new esports racing outlet, which complements the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series featuring NASCAR Cup Series stars on Sunday. It was an appetizer of sorts for Sunday’s main event, the Food City Showdown presented by M&Ms (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App). Even that race, the third of the iRacing Pro Invitational Series, is getting a tweak. The lineup for the field of NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be set after two heat races rather than single-car qualifying.

More than 40 drivers entered Saturday’s race, but only 24 raced in the main event. Drivers qualified for the main event through three 20-lap heat races, with the top four drivers in each heat race advancing to the main event.

Following the three heats, two 20-lap last chance qualifier (LCQ) races were held with all the drivers who hadn’t already advanced. The top six finishers from each LCQ advanced to the main event.

Below are the full results, and the drivers who advanced to the A-Main through the qualifying process.

Fin

Str

Car

Driver

Mfr

Interval

Led

Status

1

2

90

Alex Labbe

Chevrolet

1

Running

2

5

33

Anthony Alfredo

Chevrolet

-0.121

8

Running

3

1

45

Ty Majeski

Chevrolet

-0.626

21

Running

4

6

27

Ruben Garcia

Ford

-2.094

0

Running

5

8

08

Jeb Burton

Chevrolet

-3.486

0

Running

6

10

5

Derek Kraus

Toyota

-3.850

0

Running

7

13

15

Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

-6.055

0

Running

8

14

029

Kaz Grala

Chevrolet

-10.224

0

Running

9

30

052

Stewart Friesen

Toyota

-13.242

0

Running

10

17

80

Joseph Graf

Chevrolet

-14.840

0

Running

11

22

35

Todd Gilliland

Ford

-16.003

0

Running

12

28

36

Jesse Iwuji

Chevrolet

-19.193

0

Running

13

23

68

Brandon L Brown

Chevrolet

-19.274

0

Running

14

26

02

Spencer Boyd

Chevrolet

-23.872

0

Running

15

7

98

Chase Briscoe

Ford

-25.551

0

Running

16

31

85

JJ Yeley

Ford

-77.263

0

Running

17

12

46

Chandler Smith

Toyota

-1 laps

0

Running

18

20

10

Justin Haley

Chevrolet

-1 laps

0

Running

19

24

93

Myatt Snider

Chevrolet

-1 laps

0

Running

20

27

26

Tyler Ankrum

Chevrolet

-1 laps

0

Running

21

19

7

Justin Allgaier

Chevrolet

-2 laps

0

Running

22

25

29

Trevor Bayne

Ford

-2 laps

0

Running

23

16

22

Austin Cindric

Ford

-2 laps

0

Running

24

29

53

Joey Gase

Ford

-4 laps

0

Running

25

15

23

Sam Mayer

Chevrolet

-6 laps

0

Disconnected

26

3

40

Ryan Truex

Chevrolet

-7 laps

0

Disconnected

27

9

99

Harrison Burton

Toyota

-9 laps

0

Disconnected

28

18

78

Ryan Ellis

Ford

-9 laps

0

Running

29

32

63

Scott Stenzel

Toyota

-11 laps

0

Disconnected

30

4

81

Christian Eckes

Toyota

-20 laps

0

Disconnected

31

11

50

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Chevrolet

-21 laps

0

Disconnected

32

21

54

Kyle Weatherman

Ford

-25 laps

0

Running

ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 1
1. Blake Koch
2. Logan Seavey
3. Chase Cabre
4. Kaz Grala

ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 2
1. Kyle Weatherman
2. Alex Labbe
3. Josh Bilicki
4. Jesse Iwuji

ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 3
1. Anthony Alfredo
2. Will Rodgers
3. Justin Allgaier
4. Ty Majeski

ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 1
1. Derek Kraus
2. Ryan Truex
3. Brandon Brown
4. Joey Gase
5. Jeb Burton
6. Myatt Snider

ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 2
1. Landon Huffman
2. Ruben Garcia Jr.
3. Justin Haley
4. Harrison Burton
5. Stewart Friesen
6. Chandler Smith

