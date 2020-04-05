Logan Seavey captures Saturday Night Thunder iRacing victory

Real-world dirt darling Logan Seavey passed Chase Cabre with 12 laps remaining in the iRacing Saturday Night Thunder event at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, then sped ahead for the victory in a first-of-its kind eNASCAR showcase.

Seavey, who qualified for the main event by finishing second place in the first heat race of the evening, was the class of the field late in Saturday’s 150-lap race comprised of real-world drivers from NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, Pinty’s Series and NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series.

“I kind of put myself in a good spot and my team put me in a good spot,” Seavey said. “We were able to switch strategies around, save tires and pit as much as we could. The last 50 or 60 laps, I just saved until the last 20 or 30 and knew I had enough to run down Chase there.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Complete eNASCAR coverage

Cabre finished second to Seavey, with Alex Labbe, who pushed the leaders late, Anthony Alfredo and Kyle Weatherman rounding out the top five.

iRacing megastar Ty Majeski took sixth, with Justin Allgaier, Blake Koch, Joey Gase and Jeb Burton rounding out the top 10. Koch, who won the first heat race to start the main event from the pole, led the first 70 laps before ceding the lead to pit under caution.

Saturday Night Thunder was the first race in a new esports racing outlet, which complements the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series featuring NASCAR Cup Series stars on Sunday. It was an appetizer of sorts for Sunday’s main event, the Food City Showdown presented by M&Ms (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App). Even that race, the third of the iRacing Pro Invitational Series, is getting a tweak. The lineup for the field of NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be set after two heat races rather than single-car qualifying.

Story continues

RELATED: Entry list for Sunday’s race

More than 40 drivers entered Saturday’s race, but only 24 raced in the main event. Drivers qualified for the main event through three 20-lap heat races, with the top four drivers in each heat race advancing to the main event.

Following the three heats, two 20-lap last chance qualifier (LCQ) races were held with all the drivers who hadn’t already advanced. The top six finishers from each LCQ advanced to the main event.

Below are the full results, and the drivers who advanced to the A-Main through the qualifying process.

Fin Str Car Driver Mfr Interval Led Status 1 2 90 Alex Labbe Chevrolet — 1 Running 2 5 33 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet -0.121 8 Running 3 1 45 Ty Majeski Chevrolet -0.626 21 Running 4 6 27 Ruben Garcia Ford -2.094 0 Running 5 8 08 Jeb Burton Chevrolet -3.486 0 Running 6 10 5 Derek Kraus Toyota -3.850 0 Running 7 13 15 Brennan Poole Chevrolet -6.055 0 Running 8 14 029 Kaz Grala Chevrolet -10.224 0 Running 9 30 052 Stewart Friesen Toyota -13.242 0 Running 10 17 80 Joseph Graf Chevrolet -14.840 0 Running 11 22 35 Todd Gilliland Ford -16.003 0 Running 12 28 36 Jesse Iwuji Chevrolet -19.193 0 Running 13 23 68 Brandon L Brown Chevrolet -19.274 0 Running 14 26 02 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet -23.872 0 Running 15 7 98 Chase Briscoe Ford -25.551 0 Running 16 31 85 JJ Yeley Ford -77.263 0 Running 17 12 46 Chandler Smith Toyota -1 laps 0 Running 18 20 10 Justin Haley Chevrolet -1 laps 0 Running 19 24 93 Myatt Snider Chevrolet -1 laps 0 Running 20 27 26 Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet -1 laps 0 Running 21 19 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet -2 laps 0 Running 22 25 29 Trevor Bayne Ford -2 laps 0 Running 23 16 22 Austin Cindric Ford -2 laps 0 Running 24 29 53 Joey Gase Ford -4 laps 0 Running 25 15 23 Sam Mayer Chevrolet -6 laps 0 Disconnected 26 3 40 Ryan Truex Chevrolet -7 laps 0 Disconnected 27 9 99 Harrison Burton Toyota -9 laps 0 Disconnected 28 18 78 Ryan Ellis Ford -9 laps 0 Running 29 32 63 Scott Stenzel Toyota -11 laps 0 Disconnected 30 4 81 Christian Eckes Toyota -20 laps 0 Disconnected 31 11 50 Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet -21 laps 0 Disconnected 32 21 54 Kyle Weatherman Ford -25 laps 0 Running

ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 1

1. Blake Koch

2. Logan Seavey

3. Chase Cabre

4. Kaz Grala

ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 2

1. Kyle Weatherman

2. Alex Labbe

3. Josh Bilicki

4. Jesse Iwuji

ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 3

1. Anthony Alfredo

2. Will Rodgers

3. Justin Allgaier

4. Ty Majeski

ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 1

1. Derek Kraus

2. Ryan Truex

3. Brandon Brown

4. Joey Gase

5. Jeb Burton

6. Myatt Snider

ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 2

1. Landon Huffman

2. Ruben Garcia Jr.

3. Justin Haley

4. Harrison Burton

5. Stewart Friesen

6. Chandler Smith