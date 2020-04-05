Logan Seavey captures Saturday Night Thunder iRacing victory
Real-world dirt darling Logan Seavey passed Chase Cabre with 12 laps remaining in the iRacing Saturday Night Thunder event at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, then sped ahead for the victory in a first-of-its kind eNASCAR showcase.
Seavey, who qualified for the main event by finishing second place in the first heat race of the evening, was the class of the field late in Saturday’s 150-lap race comprised of real-world drivers from NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, Pinty’s Series and NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series.
“I kind of put myself in a good spot and my team put me in a good spot,” Seavey said. “We were able to switch strategies around, save tires and pit as much as we could. The last 50 or 60 laps, I just saved until the last 20 or 30 and knew I had enough to run down Chase there.”
Cabre finished second to Seavey, with Alex Labbe, who pushed the leaders late, Anthony Alfredo and Kyle Weatherman rounding out the top five.
iRacing megastar Ty Majeski took sixth, with Justin Allgaier, Blake Koch, Joey Gase and Jeb Burton rounding out the top 10. Koch, who won the first heat race to start the main event from the pole, led the first 70 laps before ceding the lead to pit under caution.
Saturday Night Thunder was the first race in a new esports racing outlet, which complements the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series featuring NASCAR Cup Series stars on Sunday. It was an appetizer of sorts for Sunday’s main event, the Food City Showdown presented by M&Ms (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App). Even that race, the third of the iRacing Pro Invitational Series, is getting a tweak. The lineup for the field of NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be set after two heat races rather than single-car qualifying.
More than 40 drivers entered Saturday’s race, but only 24 raced in the main event. Drivers qualified for the main event through three 20-lap heat races, with the top four drivers in each heat race advancing to the main event.
Following the three heats, two 20-lap last chance qualifier (LCQ) races were held with all the drivers who hadn’t already advanced. The top six finishers from each LCQ advanced to the main event.
Below are the full results, and the drivers who advanced to the A-Main through the qualifying process.
Fin
Str
Car
Driver
Mfr
Interval
Led
Status
1
2
90
Alex Labbe
Chevrolet
—
1
Running
2
5
33
Anthony Alfredo
Chevrolet
-0.121
8
Running
3
1
45
Ty Majeski
Chevrolet
-0.626
21
Running
4
6
27
Ruben Garcia
Ford
-2.094
0
Running
5
8
08
Jeb Burton
Chevrolet
-3.486
0
Running
6
10
5
Derek Kraus
Toyota
-3.850
0
Running
7
13
15
Brennan Poole
Chevrolet
-6.055
0
Running
8
14
029
Kaz Grala
Chevrolet
-10.224
0
Running
9
30
052
Stewart Friesen
Toyota
-13.242
0
Running
10
17
80
Joseph Graf
Chevrolet
-14.840
0
Running
11
22
35
Todd Gilliland
Ford
-16.003
0
Running
12
28
36
Jesse Iwuji
Chevrolet
-19.193
0
Running
13
23
68
Brandon L Brown
Chevrolet
-19.274
0
Running
14
26
02
Spencer Boyd
Chevrolet
-23.872
0
Running
15
7
98
Chase Briscoe
Ford
-25.551
0
Running
16
31
85
JJ Yeley
Ford
-77.263
0
Running
17
12
46
Chandler Smith
Toyota
-1 laps
0
Running
18
20
10
Justin Haley
Chevrolet
-1 laps
0
Running
19
24
93
Myatt Snider
Chevrolet
-1 laps
0
Running
20
27
26
Tyler Ankrum
Chevrolet
-1 laps
0
Running
21
19
7
Justin Allgaier
Chevrolet
-2 laps
0
Running
22
25
29
Trevor Bayne
Ford
-2 laps
0
Running
23
16
22
Austin Cindric
Ford
-2 laps
0
Running
24
29
53
Joey Gase
Ford
-4 laps
0
Running
25
15
23
Sam Mayer
Chevrolet
-6 laps
0
Disconnected
26
3
40
Ryan Truex
Chevrolet
-7 laps
0
Disconnected
27
9
99
Harrison Burton
Toyota
-9 laps
0
Disconnected
28
18
78
Ryan Ellis
Ford
-9 laps
0
Running
29
32
63
Scott Stenzel
Toyota
-11 laps
0
Disconnected
30
4
81
Christian Eckes
Toyota
-20 laps
0
Disconnected
31
11
50
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Chevrolet
-21 laps
0
Disconnected
32
21
54
Kyle Weatherman
Ford
-25 laps
0
Running
ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 1
1. Blake Koch
2. Logan Seavey
3. Chase Cabre
4. Kaz Grala
ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 2
1. Kyle Weatherman
2. Alex Labbe
3. Josh Bilicki
4. Jesse Iwuji
ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 3
1. Anthony Alfredo
2. Will Rodgers
3. Justin Allgaier
4. Ty Majeski
ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 1
1. Derek Kraus
2. Ryan Truex
3. Brandon Brown
4. Joey Gase
5. Jeb Burton
6. Myatt Snider
ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 2
1. Landon Huffman
2. Ruben Garcia Jr.
3. Justin Haley
4. Harrison Burton
5. Stewart Friesen
6. Chandler Smith