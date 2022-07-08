Logan scores two touchdowns as Stampeders defeat Elks 49-6

EDMONTON — Peyton Logan scored two touchdowns, including one on a 122-yard missed field goal return, as the Calgary Stampeders humbled the Edmonton Elks 49-6 on a soggy Thursday night.

Calgary (4-0) improved to 19-2 coming off a bye week since 2008.

Edmonton (1-4) has not won at Commonwealth Stadium since beating the B.C. Lions on Oct. 12, 2019.

Calgary opened the scoring with a 29-yard Rene Paredes field goal on its first drive. The Elks responded with a 38-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo.

In the second quarter, Edmonton conceded a safety and Paredes kicked a 17-yard field goal to give Calgary an 8-3 lead.

The Stampeders recorded the game’s first touchdown with just under four minutes to play in the opening half when Bo Levi Mitchell passed to Malik Henry. He shook off a defender and sprinted 89 yards for the score as Calgary missed the two-point convert.

Calgary had another huge play to start the second half as Logan took a missed field goal attempt back for the touchdown.

The game was then delayed for more than an hour due to lightning, followed by a deluge of rain.

It wasn’t long after play resumed that Logan had his second TD of the contest, this on a 21-yard run.

Calgary made it 35-3 with two minutes to play in the third when Mitchell hit Luther Hakunavanhu on a 28-yard TD strike.

The Stampeders' defence got into the act when Cameron Judge returned a fumble 63 yards for the touchdown.

Castillo. kicked a 42-yard field goal with six minutes left to double Edmonton’s scoring output.

Calgary closed out the game with a one-yard TD run by backup Tommy Stevens.

The Elks travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. The Stampeders head to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers next Friday.

Notes: It was the second meeting of the season between the two rivals. Calgary won the first game 30-23 on June 25, despite Edmonton holding a lead for most of the contest… Tre Ford became the first Canadian quarterback to start for Edmonton at home since Frank Cosentino in 1968, also against the Stampeders. Unfortunately, Ford left the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury in the first quarter… Among the notables out with injuries for the Elks were starting running back James Wilder Jr and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna… Former all-star cornerback Tre Roberson was back in Calgary's lineup after missing its last contest with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, first-round draft pick Jalen Philpot made his first CFL start for Calgary as Richard Sindani sat out with a hamstring injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press

