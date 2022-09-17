Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns will headline WWE event in Saudi Arabia Nov. 5

The Paul brothers’ entry into combat sports netted another major opponent Saturday when the WWE announced Logan Paul will stage a Nov. 5 pay-per-view match in Saudi Arabia versus the organization’s two-belt champion, Roman Reigns. Peacock will televise the match.

Paul moves to scripted fighting after meeting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., last year. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Jake, is training for an Oct. 29 professional boxing match against UFC legend Anderson Silva on Showtime.

Logan Paul, 27, was a distinguished high school wrestler and previously fought in WWE's WrestleMania event in April, partnering with The Miz for a tag-team match in Dallas.

Paul first participated in a doubleheader of fights with fellow YouTube influencer KSI in 2018, then landed a rematch main event on the streaming service DAZN in Los Angeles.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights Logan Paul during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium.

His ability to parlay his social-media presence into calling out for fights has been incredibly effective, a model Jake Paul has also embraced while posting boxing victories over prominent names, such as of MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

In Reigns, Logan Paul will meet the WWE’s most popular champion. He is the undisputed champion, wearing the universal championship belt and the WWE championship strap.

Reigns was a guest on Paul's podcast recently. The interview went smoothly, but Paul trash-talked Reigns when he departed, setting up a social-media exchange that led to Paul appearing on WWE "Smackdown" Friday night and inviting Reigns to appear at Saturday's news conference.

