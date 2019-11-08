Logan Paul vs. KSI 2 odds, pick, prediction, betting trends & prop bets

Internet sensations Logan Paul and KSI meet in a rematch on Saturday, Nov. 9 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The spectacle is a one-of-a-kind event, one that's polarized traditional boxing circles, making it a difficult proposition for bettors hoping to make money on the boxing outcome.

Here's a complete betting guide for Logan Paul vs. KSI 2, including updated odds, trends and our prediction to win.

Logan Paul vs. KSI 2 odds

Fighter Odds Logan Paul -200 KSI +170

Sportsbooks have installed Paul as a m favorite, according to Sportsbook Review's composite odds. The logical theory is that oddsmakers are looking at Paul as the better fighter based on their first matchup back in August 2018.

Paul is currently listed at -200, which means you'd need to wager $200 to win $100. KSI is a +170 underdog, meaning you'd net $170 if you bet $100.

The odds have for Paul and KSI haven't moved much since the lines were initially set. Paul went as low as -185 before rebounding to -200. KSI got as low as +160 before the numbers rose back up to +170.

Three trends to know

1. Paul and KSI fought to a majority draw on August 25, 2018 in front of a soldout crowd at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The fight sold over one million pay-per-view buys on You Tube.

2. For the sequel, Paul and KSI turned professional and will compete in six, three minute rounds as cruiserweights.

3. Paul trained for the fight under the guidance of former WBO heavyweight titleholder Shannon Briggs while KSI is with the head trainer for the first bout Viddal Riley and Jeff Mayweather.

Three things to watch

1. Both guys really to keep their emotions in check. The animosity between them is real and they have a grand disdain for one another. The last thing either Paul or KSI wants to do is to commit a foul because of how much hatred is there and get disqualified.

2. Putting on a show. The boxing world is looking for them to fail and neither guy belongs inside the ring in such a high profile position. You can tell Paul and KSI are taking this seriously in the fact of who they brought in to help them train and the fact they turned professional. They could have stayed as amateur but they wanted to be taken as legitimate fighters and going through the process of getting properly licensed, getting drug tested and going through the process of weight cutting.

3. How do Paul and KSI react to getting hit by 10 oz gloves instead of 12 oz.? It may not seem like a lot but two ounces makes more of a difference than people think. Who can handle the first big punch?

Logan Paul vs. KSI prop bets

One intriguing prop bet stands out above the rest and that is the fight ending in a draw at +1000. The first one ended that way so why can't the rematch have the same result.

Winning method

Prop Odds Logan Paul by KO, TKO, DQ +105 KSI by KO,TKO, DQ +333 KSI by points +450 Logan Paul by points +450 Draw +1100

To win by round

Fighter/round Odds Paul Round 2 +800 Paul Round 3 +800 Paul Round 4 +800 Paul Round 1 +900 Paul Round 5 +900 Paul Round 6 +1000 KSI Round 2 +1800 KSI Round 3 +1800 KSI Round 4 +1800 KSI Round 1 +2000 KSI Round 5 +2000 KSI Round 6 +2200

Prop odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Logan Paul vs. KSI pick, prediction

You really don't know what to expect because of the skill sets of the two. Boxing is a completely different breed than anything else Paul and KSI have done. Watching the fight, Paul looked to have won and hence why he's the betting favorite. Expect much more of the same the second time around in a professional setting.

SN pick: Logan Paul

Best wager: Draw (DraftKings Sportsbook, +1000)