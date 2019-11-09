Logan Paul vs. KSI 2 purse, salaries: How much money will the YouTubers make for the rematch?

The thought of two YouTubers fighting last summer initially triggered plenty of skepticism from boxing purists.

But not only did KSI and Logan Paul have an entertaining fight, but the bout was an overwhelming success on the business end of boxing as well.

After giving us a competitive majority draw last August, KSI-Paul 2 will have both men fighting without headgear and donning 10-ounce gloves in their pro boxing debut. The highly-anticipated rematch will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and live on DAZN, on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Their first clash had Paul asserting his jab and landing punches at will early, before KSI started applying the pressure and evening the fight until the draw was announced. Will Paul put together the complete fight he failed to in the original and gain a highlight-packed victory or will KSI flash even more power and end his rival's night early?

While that question and others will be answered Saturday night in L.A., here's a breakdown about the purses that each fighter is expected to pocket.

KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 fight purse, prize money

Logan Paul and KSI will earn $900,000 guaranteed apiece on Saturday, according to the CSAC.

Business Insider wrote last August that the original KSI-Paul fight generated up to $11 million. That doesn't mean that each boxer pocketed $5.5 million, but anything remotely close to that approximate amount would mean that these YouTubers are capable of generating some serious money for their boxing in the rematch. That same Business Insider piece estimates that the boxers could earn double the amount for their rematch when facotoring in ticket sales and other royalties.

The approximate $11 million generated in the original bout derives from the 20,000 fans who bought tickets to pack the Manchester Arena and the million-plus fans who purchased the pay-per-view to stream live on YouTube at $10 a pop.

Logan Paul's net worth

Logan Paul's net worth is around $19 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Between his merchandise sales, YouTube ad revenue and ad sponsors on his podcast (among other revenue streams), Paul is able to haul in millions each year. According to Forbes, which got its numbers from Paul, the YouTuber earned $14.5 million before taxes and fees between June 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018.

This made him the 10th highest-earning YouTuber in 2018 behind Ryan ToysReview, Jake Paul (Logan's brother), Dude Perfect, DanTDM, Jeffree Star, Markiplier, Vanoss Gaming, Jacksepticeye and PewDiePie.

KSI's net worth

KSI's net worth is $5 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. This is less than his opponent, Logan Paul, whose net worth is $19 million according to the same website.

Although KSI has more subscribers on YouTube than Paul, he's not involved in as many off-the-platform avenues such as television and film. Because of this, it's a little more difficult to tell just how much money he's currently making as he didn't make Forbes' list for the highest-paid YouTubers in 2018 (Paul did, coming in at No. 10 with $14.5 million).

He did make that list in 2015, however. He was the fifth highest-paid YouTuber that year, earning $4.5 million. It's safe to say he's still making multiple millions of dollars as he's only gained in popularity since then. Plus, his boxing matches against Paul have been big revenue drivers as well.

What happened in the first Logan Paul vs. KSI fight?

Paul started the fight looking sharp, pumping the jab and keeping KSI at bay. He then started to mix in combinations and taunting KSI in the process. But just when it looked like Paul's height and reach were going to be too difficult for KSI to overcome, Paul began to fatigue in the third round. KSI took advantage, launching sweeping hooks that started to land. The quick start from Paul and digging back into the bout from KSI led toward the majority draw. How will the rematch go?