Logan Paul re-signs with WWE on multi-year contract

Social media star Logan Paul has re-signed with WWE on a multi-year contract.

The 28-year-old made his in-ring debut with the promotion at WrestleMania 38 last year, and was on the card for this year's event earlier this month.

Paul's contract had expired following the conclusion of the company's flagship event, but he has now penned a fresh deal that will ensure future appearances.

"I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I'm good at, at 28 years old," he told ESPN.

"The fact that the organisation believes I'm good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. As long as I can keep putting on good shows, I'm going to keep doing this sport."

Paul came to sporting prominence with a professional boxing bout against fellow online personality KSI and previously fought Floyd Mayweather Jr in an exhibition match in 2021.