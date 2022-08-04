Logan Paul eyeing return to boxing by end of year

Logan Paul has said he intends to return to the boxing ring by the end of the year, adding that he has potential opponents ‘in mind’.

The YouTube star has boxed in an amateur and professional capacity and recently signed a deal with WWE, notably appearing at the professional wrestling company’s WrestleMania and SummerSlam events this year.

Paul, 27, drew with fellow YouTuber KSI in an amateur boxing bout in 2018 then lost to the Briton on points in a professional contest one year later, before going the distance with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather last summer.

“I was sparring, I’m a boxer again,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

“We’re getting back in the ring. We’re going to go from professional sport to professional sport. I want to get a fight in December.

“I have some people in mind, but I can’t say. You know you only get one first impression. That’s part of my ability to make moments, I like making first impressions big. So, I want to wait until we’re ready.”

Paul made his WWE debut this April ahead of WrestleMania, where he partnered The Miz to face Rey Mysterio and the legend’s son Dominik.

The American then took on The Miz at SummerSlam on Sunday.