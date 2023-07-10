Logan Paul announces engagement to model Nina Agdal after year of dating

YouTuber Logan Paul has described model Nina Agdal as his best friend (Instagram/Nina Agdal)

Logan Paul has announced that he and his girlfriend Nina Agdal are engaged after a year of dating.

The controversial YouTuber and wrestler shared the news on his Instagram with a series of photos of the moment he proposed to the Danish supermodel, 31, while they were on holiday in Lake Como, Italy.

Captioning the post, the 28-year-old wrote: “Engaged to my best friend @ninaagdal.”

He later shared: “I love this girl to infinity and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

After sharing their happy news, friends and family of the couple flooded his post with congratulations.

Jake Paul, Logan’s younger brother and fellow YouTube star, commented under the photos: “Wow I have a sister-in-law.”

Meanwhile, fellow YouTuber MrBeast sent his best wishes to the happy couple, writing: “Woah, CONGRATS!!!!”

British star KSI penned: “Aww congrats.”

British explorer and survival expert Bear Grylls added: “So happy for you both.”

Paul and Agdal first sparked dating speculation last May when they were spotted kissing outside a London restaurant.

The pair remained coy about their romance and only made it Instagram official in December 2022.

Yet, in May this year, the WWE star could not contain his love for the runway model as he marked their first anniversary.

Taking to Instagram at the time, he shared a series of images of them together at Christmas and other more candid moments, writing: “One very special year with my Danish queen.”

Previously, Paul dated former Playboy Playmate and model Josie Canseco, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet and former America’s Next Top Model contestant-turned-actress Jessica Serfaty.

Meanwhile, Agdal has dated Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Brinkley-Cook and The Wanted singer Max George.