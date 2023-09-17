Logan Lerman Smiles as He Wraps His Arm Around Girlfriend Ana Corrigan During Night Out in Los Angeles

The actor and Corrigan were photographed leaving a club in West Hollywood on Friday

Logan Lerman enjoyed a musical night out with his girlfriend.

The actor, 31, stepped out with Ana Corrigan on Friday in West Hollywood, California. The pair was photographed leaving Largo at the Coronet, a nightclub and cabaret.

Lerman had his arm around Corrigan and couldn’t keep his eyes off her. He wore a casual, all-black outfit with a pair of white Converse high-tops, while she was effortlessly chic in a blue cardigan and black trousers. Corrigan accessorized her look with a quilted red purse hanging from her shoulder.



The Bullet Train actor and his artist girlfriend have kept their relationship largely to themselves. Lerman rarely uses social media, but Corrigan has made the cut quite a few times in the actor’s 16 posts on Instagram. In 2021, he marked her birthday with a beautiful tribute, calling her his “best friend.”

“She truly makes every day better and brighter. I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life,” Lerman wrote in the post’s caption as he shared photos from a ski trip. “This bday we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita.”

Per Architectural Digest, Corrigan and Lerman were initially dating long-distance, with the actor in Los Angele and Corrigan in New York City, but the pandemic ended up keeping her on the West Coast long-term.



Corrigan’s Instagram features several snaps of her with Lerman. She shared her first post with The Perks of Being a Wallflower star in honor of his birthday in January 2020. She’s since marked each of his birthdays with a sweet post, and her most recent tribute featured a shout-out to his lengthy locks.



“HBD logie 🎈I’m obsessed with you, and your hair is an inspiration to us all,” she captioned the post, which included several photos of Lerman with his long hair, which he cut earlier this year.

The couple recently made a trip to Spain to celebrate their friend Joey King’s wedding.

“Mallorca celebrating @joeyking and @stevenpiet,” Lerman wrote on Instagram as he shared a rare post and photos from the trip to the island.

King, 24, commented, “Love you my dude. So happy SOOOO happy you were there celebrating with us ❤️.”

Lerman and King recently spent several months in Europe filming a new limited series for Hulu, We Were the Lucky Ones, per Deadline. The show is based on Georgia Hunter's book of the same name and tells the true story of a Jewish family who, after being separated during World War II, fights to find their way back to each other.

In an Instagram post in June, when the Hulu series wrapped filming, King described the project as "the honor of a lifetime."

"I owe this experience a great deal of gratitude for not only the friendships it gave me but what it really taught me about life and loss," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Working with these people was a once in a lifetime."

Lerman commented "Love u" on the post, and included a photo of King in his own post from the series' set.

