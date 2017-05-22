Logan Brown helps Windsor rout Seattle in Memorial Cup

Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Carl Stankowski (1) stands in his crease after allowing three goals on six shots during the first period of a Memorial Cup round robin hockey game against the Windsor Spitfires in Windsor, Ontario, Sunday, May 21, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) -- Logan Brown capped an early 38-second, three-goal burst and had two assists to help the Windsor Spitfires beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-1 on Sunday night in the Memorial Cup.

Graham Knott and Julius Nattinen each scored twice, Jeremiah Addison and Jeremy Bracco added goals, and Michael DiPietro made 24 saves for host Windsor (2-0). Before the four-team Canadian Major Junior Hockey Championship, the Spitfires went 44 days between games after being eliminated in the first round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

The first-period spree tied the Memorial Cup record set in 1978 for the three fastest goals.

Keegan Kolesar scored for the Western Hockey League champion Thunderbirds (0-2). Carl Stankowski allowed three goals on six shots before giving way to Rylan Toth 5:26 into the game. Toth made 18 saves in relief.

The Spitfires, at worst, are guaranteed a spot in the semifinal. Seattle has to beat the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Saint John Sea Dogs (0-1) on Tuesday night just to force a tiebreaker scenario.

Windsor opened the tournament Friday night with a 3-2 victory over Saint John. Seattle dropped a 4-2 decision to the OHL champion Erie Otters (1-0) on Saturday. On Monday night, Erie will face Saint John.