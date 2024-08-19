Logan Britt signs with ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Former North Dakota defenseman Logan Britt has signed a one-year deal with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, it was announced this past week.

Britt, who hails from Crystal Lake, Ill., split this past season between the Fighting Hawks and the Swamp Rabbits. In 40 games with North Dakota, he scored seven goals and added seven assists for 14 points. With Greenville, he had one assist in four regular season games and one assist in five playoff games.

Over the course of his five-year NCAA career, Britt played for the Fighting Hawks, Sacred Heart and Quinnipiac. In 171 career games,. he put up 15 goals and 39 assists for 54 points.

As Britt gets ready for his first full pro season, he could be a solid signing for the Swamp Rabbits. Britt has shown a capability of contributing at both ends of the ice and should have no problem translating that to the ECHL level.

