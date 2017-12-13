Lofton leads New Mexico State past Eastern New Mexico, 84-62

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) -- Zach Lofton scored 29 points and New Mexico State won its second straight game over an in-state rival, handily beating Division II Eastern New Mexico, 84-62 on Tuesday night.

The Aggies had a five-game win streak snapped by San Diego, but now have posted wins over New Mexico as well as the Greyhounds.

New Mexico State (8-2) closed the first half on a 17-8 run highlighted by five points each from Lofton and Shunn Buchanan.

The Aggies will play their next eight games on the road, including three in Honolulu at the Diamond Head Classic Tournament, and will play their first three games of the Western Athletic Conference season on the road before hosting Seattle University on January 18.

Johnathon Wilkins and Sidy N'Dir scored 14 and 13 points, respectively and Jemerrio Jones added a triple double with 10 points, 10 boards and 10 assists.

Jamani Pierce led Eastern New Mexico with 12 points.