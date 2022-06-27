Loewe's SS23 Menswear Show Was a Mix of Nature and Technology

For his Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Loewe, Jonathan Anderson aimed to find a balance between nature and technology, incorporating grass and digital screens onto garments on the runway.

Showcased at Paris Fashion Week Men's, the collection was peak-Loewe, featuring chia plants and cats wort growing on coats and sneakers as models walked down the runway wearing headphones. Staple items such as bomber jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts and polo tees were altered in length and shape while being made out of materials like padded nappa and ozone-treated cotton for a worn feel. Tech accessories such as empty phone cases, earphones and a pen drive were attached to a leather coat, and digital screens took over coats and tops to add to the juxtaposition that served as the main theme throughout the show.

In accessories, Anderson debuted signature handbags such as the Puzzle in solid-colored options. The pieces were accompanied by padded sneakers and the Flow runner covered in grass.

Peep the full collection via the gallery above and watch the presentation below.