At Loewe FW22 Show, Balloons and Cars Inside Dresses Take Center Stage

Tensely held balloons, squished underneath soft layers of fabric and oversized lips on top of flowing strapless dresses made their way down the runway of Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection. Employing true inventiveness and creativity, the British creative director Jonathan Anderson of the Spanish luxury label presented a full display of whimsy and opulence, marrying a fantastical approach with sophisticated and carefully thought out garments.

The collection’s first pieces were almost dainty cap-sleeved dresses, arriving in swishing leather in shades of champagne, baby pink and a deep merlot, just begging to be touched. The demure sheaths were accented by shoes covered in drawstring bags, while other looks were joined by heels with flamboyant bows. Sporty sneakers complemented collarbone-baring frocks that appeared to be hiding a car around the hem.

Continuing its sartorial exploration, the latest Loewe collection featured a bountiful amount of balloons, some tucked into the straps of shoes, others illustrated on fabric, while a number of the standard celebration props were tucked precariously into textural dresses.

Take a look at Loewe’s FW22 Ready-to-Wear collection above.